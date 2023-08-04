Tessa & Tarhe’s Yoruba-Urhobo Trad Was a Burst of Love and Culture!

Love and culture are two beautiful things on their own and merging both is always nothing short of amazing! Today, Tessa and Tarhe give us all the thrills of love and culture with their vibrant traditional wedding.

The lovebirds infused their Yoruba and Urhobo roots in a unique way and it was a delight to see. They both stepped out looking absolutely stunning in their traditional attires, complementing each other in every way. They went ahead to carry out the traditional rites after which they were joined as husband and wife. The dancing, laughter and excitement filling the room were so beautiful to see. Tessa and Tarhe’s wedding was a true display of love and culture and their wedding video will certainly make your day.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @wrgoimagery