Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Tessa & Tarhe’s Yoruba-Urhobo Trad Was a Burst of Love and Culture!

Sweet Spot

Serena Williams is Having A Baby Girl

Sweet Spot

Jada celebrates Son AJ's 1st Birthday with Cute Photos!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ibiye & Enobong Met on Instagram! Enjoy Their Colourful Kalabari-Ibibio Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Deborah & Ritchie Went From 'Hello' at a Conference to 'Yes' in Brugge! Enjoy Their #BNBling

Beauty BN TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Relationships Sweet Spot

Bella celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary with Sheggz: "Can’t Wait to See What the Future Holds for Us"

Music Sweet Spot

“I’m a new Daddy…” — Bella Shmurda Welcomes Baby Boy

BN TV Style Sweet Spot

BN Sweet Spot: This Real-Life Barbie Is Shaking Up The Gram | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tony Elumelu Proudly Cheers on His Daughter Oge as She Graduates with a B.A from LSE!

Sweet Spot

Tessa & Tarhe’s Yoruba-Urhobo Trad Was a Burst of Love and Culture!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Love and culture are two beautiful things on their own and merging both is always nothing short of amazing!  Today,  Tessa and Tarhe give us all the thrills of love and culture with their vibrant traditional wedding.

The lovebirds infused their Yoruba and Urhobo roots in a unique way and it was a delight to see. They both stepped out looking absolutely stunning in their traditional attires, complementing each other in every way. They went ahead to carry out the traditional rites after which they were joined as husband and wife.  The dancing, laughter and excitement filling the room were so beautiful to see. Tessa and Tarhe’s wedding was a true display of love and culture and their wedding video will certainly make your day.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @wrgoimagery

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: There’s a Nigerian Story Outside Despair and Challenges

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days I Choose Not to See

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Author of “Stay With Me” Has Been Longlisted for The Booker Prize 2023

Chisom Mefor: Finding a Balanced Career Path as a Young Adult
css.php