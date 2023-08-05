Connect with us

Have a Perfect Weekend with All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Tessa & Tarhe’s Yoruba-Urhobo Trad Was a Burst of Love and Culture!

She Said Yes! Kerry and Jo’s Garden Proposal is All The Beauty Your Day Needs

Temi & Olamide Found Love in a Pandemic - Now, It's # TOforever23!

Ibiye & Enobong Met on Instagram! Enjoy Their Colourful Kalabari-Ibibio Wedding

A Right Swipe on Tinder and an Instagram DM - Here's How Precious & Abiola's Forever Began!

Fill Your Weekend With all the Love & Beauty From Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

See The Beauty of love Though The Lens of Esther & Damilola's White Wedding Video

Deborah & Ritchie Went From 'Hello' at a Conference to 'Yes' in Brugge! Enjoy Their #BNBling

Nonso Won Happiness' Heart After Shooting His Second Shot!

Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam! It’s weekend o’clock!

We love this time of the week so much because it gives us the opportunity to do something we love the most – spreading love in abundance! Today as always, we have come with a whole lot of goodies from the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone. It’s been such a beautiful week of relishing the sweetness of love.

From heartwarming love stories to exciting milestones and super sweet videos, it has indeed been a fabulous week. We want to take you on this amazing love ride this weekend and trust us when we say you will absolutely love it. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

East Meets West! Lemlem & Oluseyi’s White Wedding in Portugal is All The Beauty Your Day Needs

It’s a Smooth Love Sail With Lemlem & Oluseyi’s Welcome Yacht Cruise and Rehearsal Party!

Jennifer & Lanre are Childhood Friends on a Forever Journey! Enjoy Their Civil Wedding Shoot

13 Years Down, Forever To Go! Take in The Beauty of The Baloguns’ Anniversary Shoot

50 Years After Saying ‘I Do’ and The Olasukanmis’ Love is Still as Bright As Day!

One Look at Chimela Was All it Took For Nonso to Fall in Love

From Instagram to Forever! It’s Time to #MeetTheJames23!

A Workplace Love Story! Feyi and John are Doctors in Love

Falling in Love Was Super Easy For Ebun & Femi! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Bring That Ravishing Glow To Your White Wedding With This Beauty Look!

Go Black and Beautiful On Your Big Day With This Reception Inspo

Spice Up Your Wedding Morning With This Charming Inspo Served by Wathoni Anyansi

Keep It Simple and Chic on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This Delta-Igbo Beauty Look is the Perfect Mix of Culture & Modern Style!

Bring Timeless Glow To Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

