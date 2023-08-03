She Said Yes! Kerry and Jo’s Garden Proposal is All The Beauty Your Day Needs

We absolutely love proposals and all the thoughtfulness that goes into planning one. Jo knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Kerry and asked her to marry him.

They say no one knows you better than someone who loves you and we totally agree. Jo, with the help of his planner, planned the most beautiful garden proposal with a romantic ambience – just how Kerry likes it. He went down on one knee and asked her to marry him and of course, she said Yes! Now, these lovebirds are on a journey for a lifetime and we are so excited for them. Their sweet #BNBling moment has made our day and you will undoubtedly love it as much as we do!

Enjoy Kerry and Jo’s proposal photos below:

Here’s how the planner put the proposal together:

Jo sent us a ‘Hello’ text and immediately called us. He wanted a garden with a romantic ambience, just how Kerry likes it he said. He was initially going to be conservative in his expense but went overboard when he realized it wasn’t totally how they both envisioned it if he was ever going to propose. We offered to get him a bouquet for her, but he insisted she had a preference and ordered just that himself. He knew just what Kerry loves and went all out for the beginning of their forever journey.

Credit

Planning and Design: @proposalbells