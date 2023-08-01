Temi & Olamide Found Love in a Pandemic – Now, It’s # TOforever23!

Hey there #BellaNaija Weddings fam, if you are reading this and you still doubt the possibility of finding true love on the internet, Temi and Olamide‘s sweet love story is your cue to slide into that DM!

Their journey began when Temi posted a photo on Instagram during the pandemic. Captivated by her beauty, Olamide decided to shoot his shot in the DMs and he clearly did not miss. Now, it’s # TOforever23 and we can’t help beaming with smiles! Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the butterflies of love and we bet they will have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Temi:

Sometime in 2020, I posted a picture on my Instagram story and he sent me a DM saying ‘Temisan’ and in my head, I’m like who’s this one, have we spoken before? So I opened the message and I didn’t see any previous messages and I thought, Maybe I’ve probably spoken to this guy before and deleted his chat so let me just reply. It was during the lockdown period and we got talking, we didn’t know ourselves but we talked like we had known ourselves for the longest and were just reuniting.

We actually attended the same university but we never met then. Conversations with him were amazing and I didn’t want to ever stop talking to him. He kept on telling me how I’m his wife and we’d get married someday but I’ll always laugh it off. We started dating in 2022. We met for the first time in Lagos that same year and it was all love. He proposed to me on Christmas Day and here we are today.

By the groom, Olamide:

We got talking in 2020 when I sent her a DM and she replied (Thank God). It was during the lockdown so I invested in getting to know her and she’s the sweetest person ever. I just knew she was my wife (I was too sure). Fast forward to when we first met in 2022 (we had just started dating then), when I picked her up from the airport and I was stunned. Her photos didn’t do her justice… she looked even more beautiful in real life. She’s the kindest, sweetest, most gorgeous, thoughtful and most beautiful woman ever. My missing rib and gentle dove. I had to ask her to marry me the same year.

Credits

Bride: @temii_lori

Groom: @lamiscoray

Photography: @nicoleadehi_valeo

Makeup: @bebams_studio

Blue outfit: @a.d.a.n.i.e

2nd outfit: @grandappearancebyt