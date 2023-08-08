Connect with us

Weddings

It’s Love in The Air For Rimma and Ocheme! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Love is indeed magical and nothing compares to that feeling of finding your soulmate. Rimma and Ocheme have found each other and are on a beautiful journey to ‘Happy ever after!’

Their pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels. We can’t get over how smitten they look in every frame, beaming with smiles and radiating pure happiness. These two have us drooling over their gorgeous photos and we are certain you’ll love their photos as much as we do!

Enjoy Rimma and Ocheme’s pre-wedding photos below:

Credits

Photography @tosin_josh | @tosinjoshweddings
Makeup @beautybytejj | @beautybytejjstudio
Planner @exquisiteluxuryevents
Hair @taupe_salon

