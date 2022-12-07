See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 153

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah (@andrea.oi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvia Nduka (@sylvianduka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachelle Ndaya (@mode_by_rache)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woman of Elegance (@woman_ofelegance)

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

