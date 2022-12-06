Connect with us

Yinka Akinsanya launches Luxury Leather Line “Yinx Apparel”

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Yinx Apparel recently launched by Yinka Akinsanya is an experiment born out of Minneapolis Minnesota, combining street fashion characteristics with luxury finishes.

Designed with a story, Yinx coalescences Modern American influences with rich nostalgic references to Akinsanya’s roots in Lagos, Nigeria.

For its launch, Yinx introduces 3 essential products. a Cash & Travel Pouch, a Backpack, and a Duffle bag. Made
out of Vegan Leather, these products are fit for all types of use; be it travel, business, sports, and recreation, amongst many other things.

With no official discipline specific to design and fashion, Yinx credits his understanding of design and fashion to
his childhood friends that introduced him to the art of crafting handmade pieces in the community.

The vision for Yinx is smooth, forward-thinking, and fashion-centered at its core, and all products reflect these ideals.

I enjoy traveling, I enjoy lifestyle, I enjoy convenience, & I enjoy simplicity & luxury amongst other
things. So for these bags, I wanted to combine all these things in one product. – Yinka Akinsanya

To browse through the site to find your fit or experiment a bit, Click Here. Look good, feel good, shop Yinx Apparel today.

