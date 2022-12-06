Style
BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Served a Head-Turning Look at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
The world’s most stylish people made their way to London’s Royal Albert Hall last night for the 2022 British Fashion Awards, celebrating the brightest talents and most brilliant designers. Among the well-dressed celebrities was our very own singer-songwriter and performing artist Tiwa Savage clad in a golden Robert Wun number.
View this post on Instagram
The songbird took our breath away in the dramatic form-fitting sheer number that featured exaggerated ruffles from the shoulders to the hem. Tagged The Golden Phoenix, this outfit is from the designer’s SS23 Birding collection.
Tiwa paired the look with a mini gold bag. She kept her make soft, featuring her signature nude lipstick paired perfectly with dark finger waves.
Credits
Styling: @calvinopaleye
Dress: @robertwun
Shoes: @aquazzura
Jewellery: @misho_designs
Bag: @lalingilondon
