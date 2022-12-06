BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Served a Head-Turning Look at the 2022 British Fashion Awards

Connect with us

Published

39 mins ago

 on

The world’s most stylish people made their way to London’s Royal Albert Hall last night for the 2022 British Fashion Awards, celebrating the brightest talents and most brilliant designers. Among the well-dressed celebrities was our very own singer-songwriter and performing artist Tiwa Savage clad in a golden Robert Wun number.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

The songbird took our breath away in the dramatic form-fitting sheer number that featured exaggerated ruffles from the shoulders to the hem. Tagged The Golden Phoenix, this outfit is from the designer’s SS23 Birding collection.

Tiwa paired the look with a mini gold bag. She kept her make soft, featuring her signature nude lipstick paired perfectly with dark finger waves.

Credits

Styling: @calvinopaleye

Dress: @robertwun

Shoes: @aquazzura

Jewellery: @misho_designs

Bag: @lalingilondon

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

