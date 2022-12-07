Promotions
Anita Armstrong (Pink Berry) Joins Youngchief as KG Enas Water Brand Ambassador
Beauty Aesthescian, Fashion entrepreneur and Brand influencer Anita Armstrong popularly known as Pinkberry joined Cyril Komeno Onosakpome popularly known as Youngchief as KG Enas Water’s official brand ambassador.
Pinkberry said:
I am so excited to let this out of the bag, I am feeling the love and energy already. Shout out to my new family KG Enas Water.
Pinkberry further said:
Life without water is impossible as we all know. This is more than love for nature. It’s love for good water, health, for purity, awesomeness and premiumness.
Drink KG Enas Water
Pure Enjoyment in Every Drop.
