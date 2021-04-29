Connect with us

Jump on all the Sweet Deals from Pinkberry this April

Cold Stone has a Yummy Addition to the 'More Love Menu' & that's the 'Chocolate Cake Batter'

The NSIA Value Campaign is here to enlighten You on all things Insurance

Here's how you can join the Discovery for Women Rally | May 2nd

Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle, graced the Launch of Crazy Daisies | See Photos

FCMB has impacted over 300,000 Nigerians by providing Eye Care through its partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation

Five young Nigerians to join Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede in a 12-month Internship & Mentoring Program

ICYMI: Winners of Maltina School Games 2020 Receives Prizes | See Photos

Baby Drama, a new Africa Magic TV Series is off to a pulsating start

Just 24 hours after its release, 'Slay' the Movie tops Netflix's Chart in Nigeria, South Africa and Jamaica

Jump on all the Sweet Deals from Pinkberry this April

Published

4 hours ago

 on

April starts on the cheeky side, with the first day set aside to find the most of laughs where you can get them and that sometimes means playing fun pranks on family and friends in hopes of surprising them for a laugh.

With Pinkberry, this is a fantastic chance to give the tastebuds a very mouth-watering surprise as Pinkberry will be re-introducing the exciting and refreshing coconut flavor.

Now basking in an April full of exciting offers and mouth-watering flavor- we must mention that the coconut flavor will refresh the tastebuds with a pleasant cool taste, especially for those days when the weather is on the much hotter side.

Enjoy two for the price of one as Pinkberry celebrates National Buy One Get One Free (BOGOF) on April 13th and 20th with the incredible offer to purchase two medium cups (without toppings) for the price of one both online and at your nearest Pinkberry outlet.

Pinkberry delivery deal will blow your mind! You get an extra cup free when you buy a medium cup size: on original flavor. Now, this is ‘Double Dose Of Enjoyment‘!

The fun continues with the Pinkberry website’s fantastic offer, to enjoy 50% off on every purchase of a medium cup without toppings (offer available in all flavors).

Dance to the healthy tune with the super sumptuous, healthy lunch deals. – Sandwich + large cup of frozen yogurt at N2500 only and salad with a midi to-go cup of yogurt for just N3500.

Get excited because one thing is sure at Pinkberry this April- it’s going to be a fun-filled month with the sumptuous and mouth-watering coconut flavor at incredible prices.

Follow @pinkberrynigeria on social media and have a fun-filled April of surprises!

