This Ramadan, you can “Keep your heart strong all day” with Three Crowns Milk

This Ramadan season, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Three Crowns, is connecting with Muslim consumers, especially mums with its “Keep your heart strong all day” campaign.

Explaining this, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, noted that Ramadan provides an opportunity for Three Crowns to connect with its Muslim audience across the country and make the season special for mums through series of charitable activities.

Banjoko said,

“Knowing that mums carefully plan and prepare meals for the family and that this can be tasking during Ramadan, we have provided them with healthy, quick to prepare recipes ranging from local dishes, soups, smoothies, and salads made with readily available ingredients that can be taken at Sahur.” “Sahur is an important meal of the day and Three Crowns low cholesterol milk provides consumers the right nourishment to keep their heart strong and energy up all day while they fast. Therefore, we encourage everyone to cook this variety of recipes Sahur with Three Crowns | Feminine Lounge as per instructions” Banjoko said.

Consumers can win exciting prizes when they upload pictures of their recreated meals with Three Crowns product on their social media pages using the hashtags #TCRamadan and #SahurWithThreeCrowns and tagging @3crownsmilk.

Three Crowns milk is also providing low cholesterol nourishment to consumers across praying grounds in Lagos and Ibadan during Iftar. This is to encourage people to be charitable to the less privileged during the fast.

The “Keep your heart strong all day” Ramadan campaign runs from April 13th–May 12th, 2021.

As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families.

The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making their families happy.

