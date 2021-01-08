Peakmas 2020 was Magical and Memorable for Peak Consumers

In December, one of Nigeria’s leading dairy brands, Peak Milk launched its annual Christmas Campaign tagged Peakmas, a series of activities around Nigeria to ensure consumers have a December to remember.

This edition was more magical than previous editions because Peak Milk created memorable experiences for its consumers who have been faced with numerous challenges all year round.

The campaign kicked off with the Peakmas Christmas Jingle which encouraged lovers of Peak Milk to truly be present for each other this season. Consumers were tasked to recreate the jingle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Peakmas train then set out for various key cities around Nigeria including Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, and Port- Harcourt; thanking lots of consumers and shoppers for being there throughout the year; and rewarding them with amazing rewards and cash prizes.

The campaign specifically included a mystery shopper activity, which involved visits to open markets and superstores across the selected cities to reward customers with shopping vouchers, cash, and lots of exciting gifts.

Residents were not left out as the Peakmas train paid surprise visits to various communities to reward consumers as part of its Peak for Good activity.

One of the major highlights of the campaign is Peakmas Heroes, a celebration of unsung heroes who through their selfless service, make life easier for all. Consumers were tasked to nominate their unsung heroes for a chance to gift them with a Peak breakfast, N100k Cash and Peakmas hamper.

One of the heroes nominated and awarded was Onyechi, a resident of Portharcourt who was rewarded for the role she played during the lockdown period in her state. She provided foodstuff and other items to women in her neighborhood to ease the effect of the lockdown.

Lagos consumers, especially travelers during this festive season, were engaged in the health benefits of proper nourishment at the start of each new day; Peak Milk catered breakfast meals to commuters at various bus parks in Lagos such as Agege, Jibowu, Cele Busstop, Abule Egba among other popular locations. Consumers were also educated on the importance of eating a healthy breakfast which includes Peak Milk. This presented an opportunity for the travelers to kick off their journey right and ensure they get the recommended daily amount of dairy in their daily diet.

Speaking on the ongoing campaign, Peak Milk’s brand manager, Oluwafeyisola Alabi said,

“This year, the Christmas season is set to be more meaningful than ever before. As a company, we want to celebrate the festive season with uplifting messages of love, hope, support, unity, and joy. Our Peakmas campaign reflects the real magic of Christmas while bringing the Christmas cheer, miracle, and love.” “This is also a way to reward the loyalty of our customers,” she added.

About FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. The Company is a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. They contribute to feeding the world, ensuring a sustainable diet. We are the manufacturers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, NuNu, and Olympic brands of milk in Nigeria. Over the years, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has maintained leadership of the Evaporated milk market with its Peak brand through consistent quality.

Guided by an inspiring mission, of nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition, they are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians.

To further increase WAMCOs local content and support Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered the Dairy Development Programme (DDP) in August 2010 in Nigeria.

This is gradually developing into a full national program as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of Technology Know-How on milk production to Nigerian farmers.

With over 9000 dairy farmers including 950 women across communities in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Niger, and Kwara States, the Company provides the appropriate training for them with the support and partnership of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria will maintain its number 1 position as the nations leading milk manufacturing Company by investing in its people, capacity expansion projects, investing in a sustainable dairy sector, and being an excellent corporate citizen.

They are taking this opportunity to reiterate their solid commitment to nourish millions of Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition.

