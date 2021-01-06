JA Nigeria announces Foluso Gbadamosi as its New Executive Director🎉

The Board of Junior Achievement Nigeria has appointed Foluso Gbadamosi as the new Executive Director of the organization effective from January 2021.

Foluso joins JA Nigeria bringing on board many years of technology experience spanning across various sectors to accelerate JAN’s impact. This appointment is coming at a time when leveraging digital strategy to advance JA Nigeria’s cause has become inevitable. It would be recalled that JAN hit the One million reach milestone this year and the organization is determined to reach the next million in five years.

Foluso will be responsible for providing the strategic direction and leadership necessary to drive developmental change and building on existing successes in furtherance of the mission and vision of JA Nigeria. She will be at the helm of executing JA Nigeria’s transformational programs as well as charting a way for preserving existing partnerships and breaking new grounds all in a bid to raise more conscientious business leaders capable of leading a vibrant economy.

Speaking on her appointment, Foluso Gbadamosi, expressed her excitement about the appointment, adding that it’s a call to empower more young people in Nigeria.

“I am excited to join JA Nigeria in this new role where I will be responsible for expanding the organizations’ impact by leveraging technology to empower and improve the lives of young people across the country, preparing them to own their economic future. With a focus on digital transformation, my objective is to build on existing successes, using technology to provide solutions to impending challenges, particularly that of youth unemployment. In line with JAN’s goal of reaching our next One Million students over the next five years, we also hope to raise 10,000 digital entrepreneurs my attention will be focused on devising strategic methods and partnerships through which JAN can significantly support young people to become conscientious business leaders”

JA Nigeria Board Chair, Niyi Yusuf, said “Foluso’s appointment as ED of JAN after a painstaking process is appropriate given her background in technology, digital skills, leadership experience, and ecosystem relationships which should enable a new phase of growth for JAN as we work to develop the next generation of digital entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Foluso is very familiar with JAN having been a volunteer and she embodies the values of JAN and the passion we have for growing young conscientious leaders in a digital world. As Nigerians continue to adapt to the changes and consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, her experience, passion, energy, vision, and leadership capabilities will be instrumental to the acceleration of the impact of JAN to improve the work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship capabilities of Nigerian youths.”

About Junior Achievement Nigeria

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW), one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing non-profit economic education organization with a 120-country network. Since its inception in 1999, JAN has reached over one million students in over 20,000 classrooms in all the 36 states across the country and the FCT through over 5000 volunteers.

As part of a global network, JAN can leverage resources and expertise to deliver localized cutting-edge experiential programs built on JAWW’s three pillars of work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, to in- and out-of-school youth ages 5 to 27 free of charge.

For more information, visit their WEBSITE

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content