Connect with us

Events Promotions

'An Evening with the Milkmaid': The exclusive Screening of Nigeria's selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

Events Promotions

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

Events

FirstBank is a proud Sponsor of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship

Events Inspired

December to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits 'The Arrows Of God Orphanage' bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

Events Music Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Fuji: A Opera Week-Long Event

Events Promotions

The Maiden edition of the 'Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative' honored the contributions of Lade Owolabi to the Society & We've got Photos

Events

Wakanow Celebrated their End of the Year Party at Wave Beach with a Star Performance from 9ice

Events

We've Got All the Deets from Moët & Chandon's Exclusive Champagne Tasting Event

Events

‘An Evening with the Milkmaid’: The exclusive Screening of Nigeria’s selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

An exclusive screening titled “An Evening With The Milkmaid” will hold at Terra Kulture on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 5.00 pm, with the Honorable Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as the special guest of honor.

In December 2020, The Milkmaid was announced by the 12-member Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) as Nigeria’s representative to the 93rd Oscars in the category of Best International Feature Film, following a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers at home and abroad.

Written, produced, and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, The Milkmaid is a Hausa language-based thriller spotlighting insurgency and extremism, especially as they affect women and children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Technically crafted to the highest international cinematic standards, the film showcases the natural beauty of Nigeria’s topography such as the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba state, while highlighting the richness of the subregion’s colorful Hausa and Fulani cultures.

Starring Maryam Booth, Anthonieta Kalunta, and Gambo Usman Kona, with US-based Nigerian surgeon Dr. Oluseun Sowemimo as its Executive Producer, the film follows Aisha, a Fulani milkmaid, searching for the whereabouts of her younger sister, Zainab after a forced separation.

Dire personal circumstances force her to approach the extremists who were responsible for their predicament in the first instance, but she is determined to find her despite the compromises she must make to do so. However, her quest to recapture her blithe past proves to be unexpectedly complicated in a world whose seething conflict provides several paths to becoming a victim with typically irreversible consequences.

The Milkmaid received 8 nominations at the 16th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in December 2020, winning 5 awards for Best Film, Best Supporting Actress, Best Nigerian Film, Best Film in an African language, and Achievement in make-up.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough

Peter Molokwu: Let Go of New Year Resolutions & Focus on Being your Best Self

Chinwe Enyinna: There are Hidden Blessings in Every Situation

Tobi Lufadeju: Now is the Time to Get a Better Support System
Advertisement
css.php