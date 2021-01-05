Get your Children to win up to 1.5 Million Naira in the Lafarge ‘Building the Nigeria of my Dreams’ Essay Competition

One of the leading building materials company, Lafarge Africa, is inviting children between the ages of 9 and 13 years to write about their hopes and aspirations of a great Nigeria.

The competition is for pupils in public primary and secondary schools in the country as part of the company’s commitment to improving literacy in the country. It is in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Nigeria and the 60th year of Lafarge Africa’s operation in Nigeria.

The online essay competition themed “Building the Nigeria of my dreams” is in two categories.

The Junior category, which is for pupils in public primary schools to pen down their thoughts with a word length of 500 words.

The Intermediate grouping is for pupils in public junior secondary schools with a word count of 750 words.

One of the contest rules is to include words related to sustainability in the essay.

The first, second, and third overall winners for each category will receive N1.5million, N1million, and N750,000 respectively for their educational needs. The schools of the top winners in the two categories get a desktop computer with accessories. There will also be consolation prizes.

The submission portal has been open from December 4th, 2020, and will close on January 15th, 2021. Children can submit only one entry.

The top 20 participants will be selected on February 28th, 2021 and will be required to do a video presentation of their essay. Winners will be announced on March 15th, 2021.

The Lafarge Africa National Essay Competition is in partnership with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEBs), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and the Federal Ministry of Education.

To apply, visit www.learnwithlafarge.com, and get writing.

