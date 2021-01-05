Connect with us

Events

Here's how Project SafeUp is championing Health Safety in Nigeria

Events

Get your Children to win up to 1.5 Million Naira in the Lafarge 'Building the Nigeria of my Dreams' Essay Competition

Events Promotions

'An Evening with the Milkmaid': The exclusive Screening of Nigeria's selection to the 93rd Oscars | January 10th

Events Promotions

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Events Inspired News

5 People Stranded At the Hospital Will Be Able to Join Their Families for the Holidays, Thanks to You BNers | #BNDoGood2020

Events

FirstBank is a proud Sponsor of the 59th Edition of the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship

Events Inspired

December to Remember! Yeloto Inc. visits 'The Arrows Of God Orphanage' bringing Smiles to the Faces of Children

Events Music Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Fuji: A Opera Week-Long Event

Events Promotions

The Maiden edition of the 'Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative' honored the contributions of Lade Owolabi to the Society & We've got Photos

Events

Here’s how Project SafeUp is championing Health Safety in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Students of Orisunbare wearing the Project SafeUp masks in 2020

Many Nigerians can barely afford to feed themselves each day. Over 82 million Nigerians live on less than $1 a day. Add a pandemic to the mix and those millions of people can barely afford to protect themselves with masks and visors, or practice good hand washing hygiene.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported over 88,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since February, and over 1, 200 deaths. Despite the increasing figures, many people still cannot afford the luxury of safety.

Research Lead Project SafeUp, Mr. Mayowa Odeyemi, distributing the face masks to the students during assembly

This is why the songs of glee that broke through the New Dawn Handicapped Home in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, November 27, 2020, were humbling. Bulk packages of PPE had just been delivered to the home by Project SafeUp — a partnership between My World of Bags (MWOB), a bag design and manufacturing company, and the Mastercard Foundation — and the head caretaker could not find the appropriate words to express her gratitude. So, the students began singing and dancing. It was their little way of saying ‘thank you.’

A member of the Project SafeUp team handing over masks to the Principal of Methodist Secondary School Bodija, Ibadan

Across hospitals and schools in South-West Nigeria, there have been similar scenes of gratitude shown towards the Project SafeUp team.

The Principal of Bishop Philip Junior Academy, Ibadan, Oyo State, shared a tear-jerking story of students sharing and swapping masks because their parents could not afford to buy a single mask. “With this,” he said, “the students will be able to use clean masks and have an extra one when the need arises.”

A student at Ife City College, Osun State, wearing Project Safeup mask

The initiative intends to produce and distribute 2.5 million items of PPE across Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo state within the next three months. And with the country currently experiencing the second wave of the pandemic, the efforts of initiatives like Project SafeUp are certainly much needed.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

E.B Ayo: A School Should be a Safe Space for Children

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough
Advertisement
css.php