The Federal Government is Postponing WAEC & NECO Indefinitely

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

As the whole world continues the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government has indefinitely postponed the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) for 2020.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajubu disclosed this on Tuesday while reeling out the Federal Government’s education roadmap during coronavirus period in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, the minister said that provision will allow the students to study online as both the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) will not hold at their fixed time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

