Nasir El-Rufai is now Coronavirus Free!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has fully recovered from coronavirus after spending weeks in isolation.

Governor El-Rufai revealed via his Twitter on Wednesday that he has tested negative to coronavirus twice.

He wrote:

I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

