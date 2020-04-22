News
Nasir El-Rufai is now Coronavirus Free!
The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has fully recovered from coronavirus after spending weeks in isolation.
Governor El-Rufai revealed via his Twitter on Wednesday that he has tested negative to coronavirus twice.
He wrote:
I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.
KADUNA UPDATE: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results” -Malam Nasir @elrufai pic.twitter.com/bt0XYj1LML
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 22, 2020