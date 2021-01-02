This Inspiring Message from the MD of Sujimoto – Sijibomi Ogundele is all the Optimism you need to Start your 2021

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Don’t start 2021 without watching this!

From COVID-19, to the dreadful Lockdown, to the #EndSARS protest, to Insecurity and Recession, we have all come a long way and made it to the end of 2020!

As we look forward to the new year with renewed hope and optimisim, here is a special message to all Nigerians from the MD of SujimotoSijibomi Ogundele.

Don’t start 2021 without watching this!

#SujimotoAddress #AttitudeofGratitude #Sujimoto

 

BellaNaija.com

