Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for an Outstanding Sales Manager, It could just be You | Apply Here

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for the best sales manager! An all-round, versatile, certified and exposed sales expert, with at least 10 years of work experience, and a proven background in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and a demonstrated character for marketing strategy, managing a large team of over 1000 sales agents across the country and market expansion.

The Sujimoto team is in search of a go-getter, a sales manager with a knack for hard work and commitment, one who understands the art of selling and the ability to achieve brand visibility using SMART strategies.

Candidates who have worked in gaming and betting related industries will have an added advantage.

To be successful in this role, candidates must have a flair for hard work, ability to work under pressure, preparing budgets, meeting deadlines and other top industry skills and competence.

If you have what it takes for this position, send your CV to [email protected] using Senior Sales Manager as the subject of the email. Please apply only if you think you are the best fit. 

Homewin is a product of Sujimoto, Africa’s most luxurious real estate brand. Homewin is committed to reigniting hope in heart of many Nigerians, were with just N500, Nigerians stand a chance to own their own homes worth over 50 million naira, 100 million naira cash prizes daily in 100 days, Salary 4 life (100 thousand naira every month from Homewin for the next ten years), brand new cars, television sets, smart phones, microwaves, gas cookers, generator sets, and other amazing prizes with just N500.

Join Homewin and take your career to the very next level!

To know more about Homewin visit www.playhomewin.com and visit @homewinng on Instagram.

