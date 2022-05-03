Here is what to expect from Pepsi Naija at the AMVCA 2022

Pepsi Naija is expanding its frontiers as a contemporary brand at the forefront of driving modern Nigerian music and pop culture. The leading soft drink company, arguably the biggest and most dedicated sponsor of entertainment in Nigeria, will be delivering an authentic and memorable musical experience at the 8th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Pepsi Naija’s sponsorship of the 8th AMVCA promises a world-class experience as never seen before in previous editions. Known for setting the pace when it comes to delivering memorable experiences to its consumers, by leveraging pop culture icons- artists, DJs, Influencers, etc., Pepsi is set to make the event Confam!

Here’s the Line-up of the AMVCA

The Confam Gbedu Experience: Nigeria’s own Afrobeat legend, Lagbaja, and Pepsi Naija ambassador and rave of the moment, Rema, will thrill guests live at the AMVCA in a joint performance that’s a handshake between the old and the new generation.

The outcome will be a collaborative mix with a dash of nostalgia that is sure to deliver an authentic Confam Gbedu experience.

Music Recognition: Pepsi Naija will be rewarding the winner of the Best Soundtrack category of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards with an N1 million cash prize as part of its sponsorship of the AMVCA and in line with Pepsi Naija’s dedication to investing the Nigerian music ecosystem not just in the music industry, but also in the movie industry.

The Pepsi Collective: Beyond music and football, Brand Pepsi has begun to identify other industries that shape and contribute to pop culture, one of which is fashion; and for the first time, Pepsi Naija in partnership with AMVCA will showcase a Pepsi inspired collection at the runway show on the 8th of May. All designers will showcase a look inspired by the brand and the winner will get to design a limited Merch collection for the brand.

Pepsi X Styl Plus X Fashion: Fashion and Music will be married in a beautiful union as Pepsi will be bringing the ‘Olufunmi’ crooners, Styl Plus, to add colour to the AMVCA Runway Show for a refreshing mix of Fashion, music and entertainment.

Pepsi After Party Experience: There’s no party like a Pepsi Naija party and the brand is bringing this experience to the AMVCA after party. There’ll be music from its DJ ambassador, DJ Xclusive and popular DJ, Crowd Kontroller. Pepsi will provide premium refreshment, great music, great vibes, and unmatched fun!

For more information about Pepsi Naija’s at the AMVCAs, follow Pepsi Naija on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Sponsored Content