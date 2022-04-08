Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

At Sujimoto, they understand that great vision without great people is irrelevant and that’s why they go the extra mile to hire the right talents to contribute to the quality of their performance and to the strength of their capacity.

They are currently hiring for the position of Senior Office Manager/Administrative Manager at their office in Abuja.

The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in similar roles, candidates with legal and HR backgrounds will have an added advantage and must be 35 years old and above.

Job Description:

Manage and coordinate employees in the daily performance of duties including compliance to dress code, timely attendance, and mutual respect for fellow employees.

Provision of general administrative support to our employees.

Creation and implementation of internal Standard Operational Procedures

Liaise with facility management, oversee maintenance activities and supervise artisans

Plan in-house or off-site activities including CSR, Retreats, and Conferences

Recruiting and training personnel and allocating responsibilities and office space

Manage schedules and deadlines

Monitor inventory of office supplies and purchasing of materials with attention to budgetary constraints

Monitor costs and expenses to assist in budget preparation

Ensure operations adhere to policies and regulations

Ensure employee discipline and attendance

Create an enabling environment for employee welfare and empathy

Oversee employee productivity in various company workstations

Manage company resources and ensure prudent spending of budgets

Other required skills would include:

People management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational and planning skills

Proficient in MS Office

Team player with leadership skills

Please Note: Sujimoto believes that the true strength of their organization is in the quality of their staff and their human talents are their most important talents.

