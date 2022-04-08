Connect with us

Career

Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

Career Promotions

Meet Doris Ohanugo, the New Executive Head for MultiChoice's DStv Media Sales👏🏾👏🏾

Career Features

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team

Career Inspired

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Career News

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition

Career Scoop

Oluwadamilola Olatunji, Adesola Arogundade, Toyosi Odukoya Make 9to5Chick's Top 100 Career Women 2022 List

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

Career Events News

The Maiden Edition of the Africa Teens Career Festival was Remarkable | See Highlights

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: With Glam By Jummie, You Can Get Your Facebeat to Perfection So You Can Look Your Best

Career

Apply to Join the Sujimoto Team and Take your Career to the Next Level

Position: Senior Office Manager/Administrative Manager – Abuja

Published

1 hour ago

 on

At Sujimoto, they understand that great vision without great people is irrelevant and that’s why they go the extra mile to hire the right talents to contribute to the quality of their performance and to the strength of their capacity.

They are currently hiring for the position of Senior Office Manager/Administrative Manager at their office in Abuja.

The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in similar roles, candidates with legal and HR backgrounds will have an added advantage and must be 35 years old and above.

Job Description:

  • Manage and coordinate employees in the daily performance of duties including compliance to dress code, timely attendance, and mutual respect for fellow employees.
  • Provision of general administrative support to our employees.
  • Creation and implementation of internal Standard Operational Procedures
  • Liaise with facility management, oversee maintenance activities and supervise artisans
  • Plan in-house or off-site activities including CSR, Retreats, and Conferences
  • Recruiting and training personnel and allocating responsibilities and office space
  • Manage schedules and deadlines
  • Monitor inventory of office supplies and purchasing of materials with attention to budgetary constraints
  • Monitor costs and expenses to assist in budget preparation
  • Ensure operations adhere to policies and regulations
  • Ensure employee discipline and attendance
  • Create an enabling environment for employee welfare and empathy
  • Oversee employee productivity in various company workstations
  • Manage company resources and ensure prudent spending of budgets

Other required skills would include:

  • People management skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong organizational and planning skills
  • Proficient in MS Office
  • Team player with leadership skills
Please Note: Sujimoto believes that the true strength of their organization is in the quality of their staff and their human talents are their most important talents.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team
css.php