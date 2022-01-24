Lucrezia by Sujimoto : A Search for a Befiting Door

Doors mean many things to many people. To some, it is just any piece of wood at the entrance of a house, but for us, the door to every unit of the Lucrezia is critical, because it gives you a grand entry into timeless Luxury. We believe that doors are opportunities tomake a difference, to create a solid impression that lasts forever. This was my intention many years ago when I travelled to Milan, Italy, in search of a befittingdoor for Sujimoto projects, especially the Lucrezia p– Africa’s most sophisticated high-rise.



While scouting for a door in an exhibition in Milan, I had looked everywhere, seeking for something different that can fit into vision I had for the Lucrezia. Fortunately, I saw one that caught my interest. It was exclusive and unique in every way, and fits perfectly with the standard of what we are building at theLucrezia. At 4,200 euros per door, it was expensive but worth it. Instantly, I negotiated for a 10% discount but the seller refused. I still went ahead to place my order for one unit.



Fortunately for me, when the manufacturer was going to ship the door to my house in Paris, the manufacturer inserted their business card into the package and I was able to order more doors directly from the Romanian Manufacturer at a lesser price, landing Lagos at about 1050 euros.

The Lucrezia premium DECEO Mute-seal series door,is one of a kind. It is elegantly designed with high quality materials – solid wood frame with high pressure laminate surface; waterproof and moist-proof, ultra-scratch and high temperature resistance, produced with non-radioactive materials and is UV resistant Matte board with anti-glare effect to give a soft smooth touch feeling as silky as a baby skin.

Designed using the leading technique in door technology, the Mute-seal technology of the Deceodoors, blocks noises and disruption to make your apartment a haven of peace and serenity.

The Lucrezia By Sujimoto, Nigeria’s most exclusive high-rise building in Africa’s most sophisticated neighbourhood– Banana Island, is a product of delicate engineering, masterfully designed with a royal heritage and spiced with premium and unrivalled amenities!

It comes with a virtual golf bar where you can play on over 2500 premium golf courses across the world, a private IMAX cinema for the residence; a world-class crèche strictly designed for future leaders; 1st of its kind Interactive Lobby; numerous Electric Vehicle charging stations, Infinity pool in the sky and lots more.





With only 2 Units left, the Lucrezia by Sujimoto edition 4 Bedroom, 2 Maids Quatres, 1 Office, approximately 600sqm, is more than a masterpiece, it is perfection in a building. Call 0818 325 5555 or 0809 852 1969 to reserve a Unit or visit www.lucreziabysujimoto.com

