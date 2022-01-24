Connect with us

Nigerian-Made 'Ogoo Leather Goods' should be on Your Style Radar

Lucrezia by Sujimoto : A Search for a Befiting Door

Get your Tickets for the Vesta Orchestra AfriClassical Concert 2022 | January 30th

Check out these Movies You can Watch for Free on ‘Turnflicks’ Youtube Channel

It's not Just a List, It is The Abuja Vibe List by Christmas in Abuja and Singleton Whisky

Be among the Top50 Young Women to participate in the G.L.O.W Leadership Coaching Experience | Here's how to apply

FirstBank Rewards Customers in its 'Transact and Win' Promo | Here's how You can Join Now

Here is how the Export Expansion Facility Programme impacted a number of Businesses One Year after | Read

Teen Gospel Artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi gives Insight into her Music and what she has been up to | Read Here

So Major! LandWey joins Deloitte, Sterling bank on the Great Place to Work® Certified List 👏🏽👏🏽

Published

2 hours ago

Ogoo Leather Goods, also known as ‘Ogoo‘, is founded by Okeisolobrugwe Clifford Ikpikpini and named after his
girlfriend Ogochukwu.

Ogoo is a Nigerian-owned/made full-grain cowhide leather goods brand whose current focus is leather bags for men and women. Ogoo’s products are made from locally sourced/tanned
full-grain cowhide used for its exteriors and grade 1 sheep lining used to line the inside and exterior edges of its products.

According to the brand, Ogoo Leather Goods products comes with a five years comprehensive warranty on both its leather and accessories.

In a brand statement about their goal, they said

“Ogoo was founded with the aim of making high-end quality leather goods
affordable and available to both Nigerians and the world at large, as we noticed that to the best of our knowledge, there is currently no locally made full-grain cowhide leather bags/goods brand/company in Nigeria while the ones being sold in Nigeria are imported and also very expensive, so we sought to bridge that gap.”

“Our aim is to put Nigeria on the map for all the right reasons and bring pride to the country, also to own a minimum of 50% of the global leather goods market share while becoming one of the top global leather brands.”

To learn more about the brand, follow @ogooleather on Instagram.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

