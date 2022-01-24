Nigerian-Made ‘Ogoo Leather Goods’ should be on Your Style Radar

Ogoo Leather Goods, also known as ‘Ogoo‘, is founded by Okeisolobrugwe Clifford Ikpikpini and named after his

girlfriend Ogochukwu.

Ogoo is a Nigerian-owned/made full-grain cowhide leather goods brand whose current focus is leather bags for men and women. Ogoo’s products are made from locally sourced/tanned

full-grain cowhide used for its exteriors and grade 1 sheep lining used to line the inside and exterior edges of its products.

According to the brand, Ogoo Leather Goods products comes with a five years comprehensive warranty on both its leather and accessories.

In a brand statement about their goal, they said

“Ogoo was founded with the aim of making high-end quality leather goods

affordable and available to both Nigerians and the world at large, as we noticed that to the best of our knowledge, there is currently no locally made full-grain cowhide leather bags/goods brand/company in Nigeria while the ones being sold in Nigeria are imported and also very expensive, so we sought to bridge that gap.” “Our aim is to put Nigeria on the map for all the right reasons and bring pride to the country, also to own a minimum of 50% of the global leather goods market share while becoming one of the top global leather brands.”

To learn more about the brand, follow @ogooleather on Instagram.

