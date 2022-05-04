2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein advocates for Prevention as a Critical & Cost-Effective Way to combat Malaria

Mortein insecticide has identified prevention as one of the major cost-effective ways against the spread of malaria in Nigeria.

In line with this year’s world malaria day theme, “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria”, Mortein partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health through National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and other stakeholders to upscale awareness, action, and sustain the commitment for the elimination of malaria in Nigeria.

World Malaria Day is an international annual event commemorated by Mortein and the Reckitt team in the quest to eradicate malaria from Nigeria, and Africa.

Speaking at the press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzim Rezwan, said community engagement and collaborations are part of numerous consumer engagement activities by the company to stem the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria with the Mortein’s Fight to End Malaria campaign. He said the partnership with the Federal Government, which has been ongoing for years, demonstrates the company’s commitment to malaria prevention in the country toward a healthier Nigeria.

According to him,

“The fight against malaria over the years has recorded many casualties with the 2021 World Malaria Report stating that 1 of 4 global malaria cases occur in Nigeria, almost 65 million malaria cases occur in Nigeria annually, and an estimated 23 persons die from malaria-related issues every hour in Nigeria.”

“With Mortein, our message is on prevention, seeing as the economic implication of prevention is better than treatment, especially for the high number of low-income citizens in the country. We have over the years partnered with Federal and State governments, as well as key opinion leaders and healthcare officials in a bid to drive awareness and sensitize the public on various ways to eliminate the malaria vector. We do this through several platforms: on-ground community engagement activities, mass media education through TV adverts, and education on digital media platforms.” He said.

Tanzim continued,

“This among others is the motivation behind Mortein, a brand from the stables of Reckitt Nigeria, who is also championing the fight against malaria. At Reckitt, we are driven by our purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. Mortein, as a leading global insecticide brand, initiated its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign to empower our consumers with knowledge and provide access to expert solutions to rid themselves of vector-causing malaria, the mosquito.”

In his address at the event, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, reinforced the need for increased investments in malaria programmes by governments, the private sector, and individuals towards achieving full coverage of malaria services that ensures that all in need have access to malaria preventive and treatment services towards achieving a malaria-free country. He said,

“For a malaria-free Nigeria let each of us play our parts because every effort counts.”

Earlier in the year, Mortein unveiled top Nollywood Celebrity Kate Henshaw as its Brand Ambassador to drive the conversation on malaria prevention amongst Nigerians.

More Pictures from Mortein community/market sensitization:

Sponsored Content