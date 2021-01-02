Connect with us

Promotions

Get Ready for so much Fun and Adventure as "Adam & Eve" Reality TV Show Storms your Screen

Promotions

LiVE! Lounge is set to roll out Bountiful Suprises in 2021🎉

Events Promotions

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

Promotions

You'd totally love these New & Locally assembled Geely Auto Brands Emgrand 7 (Sedan) & X7 Sport (SUV)

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

Promotions

10 Things to look out for when Shopping

Promotions

"Calcium in, Cavities Out”, Colgate launches New Thematic Campaign to drive Cavity Awareness

Promotions

Reddington Zaine Laboratory is offering COVID-19 PCR Tests to all Air Travellers during this Festive Season + Free Doctors’ Consultation for those who Test Positive

Promotions

Falz connects with his Neighbors with Surprise Gifts

Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Create the Right Target Audience & get Effective Business Feedback with these Tips from Ameyaw Kissi Debrah

Promotions

Get Ready for so much Fun and Adventure as “Adam & Eve” Reality TV Show Storms your Screen

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Reality shows have become a source of inspiration to many across the world and provided opportunities for a new crop of personalities to aspire and achieve seemingly unreachable goals. For fans and TV audience, the difference between scripted acting and reality shows is the raw and diluted emotion that make them form support blocks for their favourite participants.

It is on these two pillars that a new reality TV show “Adam and Eve” is set to launch. Adam and Eve Reality Show is a thrilling adventure; a 100-day journey of survivors made up of 24 contestants (male and female) selected from various African Tribes referred to as “Tribe Members” who live as one big family in the jungle. These bold and brave ones embark on a mission to discover the hidden treasures in the jungle, restore the rich cultural heritage of the black man and thereby eliminate one another out of the show based on performance. 

The Adam and Eve Reality Show is put together by Adam and Eve Tourism Company, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the Managing Director of the firm Francis Uche Ikechukwu, the show is designed to serve as an entertainment platform that would help promote gender equality, instil the spirit of patriotism and boldness in Africans, and equally promote/communicate the rich cultural heritage of Africa including its natural resources to a global audience.

Participation on “Adam and Eve” will require bravery; the drama, schemes, laughter, and challenges mean only the very brave can survive the jungle. But for the victorious, a grand prize of ₦30,000,000 (Thirty Million Naira), plus a brand-new SUV car awaits.

What sets the show apart however is that episodes will be shot in different countries following the theme over 13 weeks and following the 24 contestants from 10 countries who will be a part of the show.  

Responding to questions about mitigating against the spread of COVID-19 on the show, Ikechukwu pointed out that in line with health guidelines as stated by the NCDC, only shortlisted participants will be called upon for auditions and adequate measures have been put in place to ensure social distancing and personal hygiene.

“Our primary focus is on the safety of the contestants, production crew, security team and everyone involved in the Adam and Eve Jungle Reality Show. As a responsible corporate citizen, we will be working with health professionals to carry out periodic testing and checks to forestall any spread of the deadly virus across our various locations” he added. 

Auditions for the reality TV show will take place in Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Uganda. The show will air on DSTV, GoTV, as well as on partner television stations in all these countries.

Entry is open to participants aged between 18 and 36 who have attained a minimum secondary/high school qualification. Registration for to be a part of the show will cost N2,000 (Two Thousand Naira Only) or its equivalent in the other participating countries. 

For more information visit the WEBSITE

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tobi Lufadeju: Now is the Time to Get a Better Support System

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Tips for Vulnerable Road Users

No Way We’d Have Gotten Through It Without You! So Let’s Look Back & Celebrate 2020 Together

Peter Molokwu: The Thing About Imposter Syndrome & What it Does to Us

What Does Justice Look Like for Don Davis?
Advertisement
css.php