LiVE! Lounge is set to roll out Bountiful Suprises in 2021🎉

As we usher in the New Year, the management of LiVE! Lounge wishes to express their appreciation to their customers for their continued patronage and support despite the challenges in the passing year.

“We made it to 2021! We couldn’t have done it without you, thank you!” Says the team

The team introduced some unique experiences like the “Laugh Out LiVE!” comedy show hosted by Basketmouth, which featured performances from Nigeria’s biggest comedy exports including; Okey Bakassi, Seyi Law, Buchi, Kenny Blaq, and many more.

The popular “LiVE! Fridays” with exceptional live band performances from Sharpbandallstars, the glamourous “Ladies Night” in partnership with Star Radler, and “Live Living Legends” first edition celebrating Paul O.

They can’t wait to share what they have planned for everyone in the new year and it is with gratitude and excitement for what is to come that we at LiVE! say CHEERS to a year of bountiful surprises!

