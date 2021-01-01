Connect with us

LiVE! Lounge is set to roll out Bountiful Suprises in 2021🎉

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

You'd totally love these New & Locally assembled Geely Auto Brands Emgrand 7 (Sedan) & X7 Sport (SUV)

Get Ready to Step Up with 'The Liberty Church London' Tonight by 9.00 pm | December 31st

10 Things to look out for when Shopping

"Calcium in, Cavities Out", Colgate launches New Thematic Campaign to drive Cavity Awareness

Reddington Zaine Laboratory is offering COVID-19 PCR Tests to all Air Travellers during this Festive Season + Free Doctors' Consultation for those who Test Positive

Falz connects with his Neighbors with Surprise Gifts

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Create the Right Target Audience & get Effective Business Feedback with these Tips from Ameyaw Kissi Debrah

Paradigm Initiative releases Short Film titled 'Training Day' to Spotlight Suppression of Citizen's Digital Rights across Africa

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As we usher in the New Year, the management of LiVE! Lounge wishes to express their appreciation to their customers for their continued patronage and support despite the challenges in the passing year.

“We made it to 2021! We couldn’t have done it without you, thank you!” Says the team

The team introduced some unique experiences like the “Laugh Out LiVE!” comedy show hosted by Basketmouth, which featured performances from Nigeria’s biggest comedy exports including; Okey Bakassi, Seyi Law, Buchi, Kenny Blaq, and many more.

The popular “LiVE! Fridays” with exceptional live band performances from Sharpbandallstars, the glamourous “Ladies Night” in partnership with Star Radler, and “Live Living Legends” first edition celebrating Paul O.

They can’t wait to share what they have planned for everyone in the new year and it is with gratitude and excitement for what is to come that we at LiVE! say CHEERS to a year of bountiful surprises!

Join the conversation on social media on Instagram @livelounge_ng.

For more information, go to www.livelounge.ng
See Photos:

BellaNaija.com

