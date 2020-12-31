Connect with us

Here's how Malta Guinness & Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation partnered to spread Happiness this Season

7 hours ago

As part of Malta Guinness’s 30th-anniversary celebrations themed “30 years of Bustling with Goodness”, Malta Guinness set out to bring joy and spread lots of goodness to thousands of less privileged Nigerians during this festive season in their campaign tagged- “Malta Guinness Goodness Splash”.

This was done in partnership with Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation at the just concluded Annual Aunt Landa’s Free Market Square charity outreach tagged “The Restart Edition

This took place at CPM International, Ikotun-Egbe on Saturday, December 19th, 2020, and was met with so much gratitude from the recipients who were overwhelmed by the show of love as the air was filled with so many emotions, tears of joy, and sincere appreciation to Malta Guinness and the Organisers of the Aunt Landa’s Market Square for the truckload of gifts shared.

In a statement, Ifeoma Agu, marketing manager, premium non-alcoholic drinks, Guinness Nigeria, said

“Malta Guinness continues to seek opportunities to add color and spread goodness and vitality to our Consumers. The commemoration of our 30th Anniversary affords us a platform to give back to Nigerians who have chosen Malta Guinness for the past 3 decades and made us their No.1 choice in Premium Malt Drinks. We are thankful to Dr. Yolanda N. George-David for the Aunt Landa Market Square initiative which provided us an avenue to touch lives significantly this season. I would also want to appreciate our supporting partners- Unilever, Hayat Kimya Nigeria Plc makers of Molped and Molfix, Godrej Nigeria – makers of Darling Braids, Mouka Ltd, Nestle Nigeria, and GDM Consult for supporting with products to make the ‘Malta Guinness Goodness Splash’ a huge success.”

The success of the Malta Guinness Goodness Splash is a testament that “we always walk the talk” and “we remain Africa’s No.1 Premium Malt drink bustling with goodness, energy, and vitality.”

With this activation, Malta Guinness took a step further in its goal to reach millions during this celebratory season.

The brand continuously encourages Nigerians everywhere to enjoy every moment and make the most of the yuletide by spreading goodness this season.

For more details about Malta Guinness, follow @maltaguinnessng on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook

