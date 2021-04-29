Cold Stone has a Yummy Addition to the ‘More Love Menu’ & that’s the ‘Chocolate Cake Batter’

Good news guys! Cold Stone has added the New smooth, tasty, and creamy exciting ‘Chocolate Cake Batter‘ to its More Love Menu. This new flavor is sure to have you, your family, and friends smiling from ear to ear with every spoonful.

Chocolate Cake Batter is a creamy rich blend of the finest Cake batter and Chocolate ice cream flavors. This delicious new flavor will leave you wanting more!!

So, next time you want to treat someone to tasty ice cream, do so with Cold Stone lip-smacking More love flavors and enjoy more sweet treats for less with their super amazing back-to-back promos.

Remember, you can always order your favorite Cold Stone signatures or create your ice cream masterpiece with no hassles and get it delivered free – sitting in the comfort of your home or office.

What more, you also get a whopping 50% discount on Like It & Love it cup sizes when ordered online.

You can choose from the various mouthwatering ice cream cake options. Cold Stone now delivers ice cream cake to you at no extra cost.

Cold Stone has given you more ways to soothe your sweet tooth. So, go over to their website, www.coldstonecreamery.ng and discover the many promotions you don’t want to miss (which includes Buy one Get one Free on Like it and Love it cup sizes of ice cream on select days, a buy one get one free on large round cakes also on select days, the 2 for Tuesday & Thursday offers amongst others). It’s truly indulgence in your pocket as ordering for your favorite treats from Cold Stone just got a lot more convenient.

Happy shopping!

