The NSIA Value Campaign is here to enlighten You on all things Insurance

NSIA Insurance kicks off the second quarter of this year with the launch of their radio advertisement campaign, NSIA Value Campaign, nationwide.

The campaign has two directions: “Insurance is” and “Insurance has a new look”.

‘Insurance is’ showcases insurance as a safety net, ensuring one does not have to pay out-of-pocket when an eventuality occurs.

‘Insurance has a new look’ focuses on changing the perception about insurance in Nigeria. This direction speaks to the fact that NSIA Insurance is committed to providing its stakeholders with an excellent customer experience, throughout their journey.

The campaign will run for 6 weeks on various radio stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Onitsha, Asaba, Enugu, Kaduna, and Kano. For more details on the airing times and stations, visit https://nsiainsurance.com/NSIAvaluecampaign.

According to the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu,

“We have a lot to offer to our customers in terms of value. We seek to help create, protect and preserve wealth. One way we can fulfill this is by keeping our potential and existing customers in the loop about our new products and how they can benefit from them.”

The MD/CEO further added that,

“Radio is ideal for targeting specific demographics and market segments. By choosing this medium, we can get to our potential customers, remain top of mind to our existing customers and ultimately change the perception about insurance in Nigeria.”

NSIA Insurance is a first-class composite insurance company driven by Integrity, Care, Innovation, and Professionalism. It has its Head Office in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic States across the Country.

NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

NSIA Insurance (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.

You can stay up to date with NSIA Value Campaign and other activities by following the brand on their social media pages; Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Find out more information about NSIA Insurance limited from their website.

