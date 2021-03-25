Connect with us

The TW Money Webinar 2021 is set to challenge Myths about Women & Wealth – Here’s how you can attend for Free | March 27th

Guess what? It’s a money-making March for you this year because TW is hosting its free finance webinar!

Designed to challenge your financial situation, Today’s Woman has partnered with some amazing women to take you from where you are financially to where you need to be.

As a leading women’s platform in Nigeria and Africa at large, they want to empower you with the right knowledge and access to products & services.

The speakers are going to educate and assist you with investing knowledge, accessing financial portals, funding materials & inspiration, and a whole lot more.

Speaking at the event are;

  • Arese Ugwu – Founder, Smart Money Africa
  • Olori Sekinat Aramide Elegushi – Founder/CEO, The Monarch Events Centre & QSE Foundation
  • Adaku Ijara – MD/CEO, Emerging Africa Asset Management
  • Ifeyinwa Nkeonyenwe – Head of General Business Operations, NSIA Insurance.
  • Busola Jejelowo – Executive Director Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management

Moderator: Toyosi Etim-Effiong – TV Producer/Digital Media Strategist

You will also stand the chance to win amazing prizes like Coaching Sessions with TW Magazine Founder, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, free social media ads, website ads, features, and more to help further your careers and businesses.

This event is free and only requires registration.

Date: Saturday, March 27th, 2021
Time: 11 am – 2 pm
Venue: Will be sent after registration
To register, click here.

This event is proudly supported by Stanbic IBTC, Emerging Africa, and NSIA Insurance.

For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected]

