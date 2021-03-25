Connect with us

Events Promotions

Don't miss the Polo Avenue exquisite Pop-up Boutique at Transcorp Hilton Abuja | March 28th-31st

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

The TW Money Webinar 2021 is set to challenge Myths about Women & Wealth - Here's how you can attend for Free | March 27th

Events Features

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act's Implementation

Events

You want to create durable Wealth? Register for the Global Wealth Creation Summit by Lifepage Group | March 27th

Events Weddings

The #NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering Is Almost Here! Meet Our Brilliant Speakers

Events Promotions

This Access Bank IWD Fireside Chat is a Call for Women to take the Center Stage

Events

Abosede George-Ogan, Precious Chinhamo, Aya Chebbi selected for 2020/2021 VVEngage Fellowship

Events Promotions

Find out more about Engineering Opportunities at Glasgow Caledonian University | March 25th - 26th

Events Scoop

Anita Uwagbale had an Amazing Birthday Celebration & these Photos are Proof!

Events

Don’t miss the Polo Avenue exquisite Pop-up Boutique at Transcorp Hilton Abuja | March 28th-31st

Published

1 day ago

 on

Polo Avenue, one of Africa’s leading luxury fashion retailers is creating more exciting opportunities for customers to shop across the year and at target destinations such as the exquisite Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Opening on Sunday, March 28th to Wednesday, March 31st, 2021, the luxury brand will display its choice collection of ready-to-wear outfits, accessories, and leather goods for men and women via its new and purpose-built pop-up boutique.

Feeding the growing demand for constant newness especially amongst its younger consumers, Polo Avenue will transform the Transcorp Hilton into a vibrantly prestigious zone via its pop-up boutique.

On display will be the boutique’s choice and authentic brands ranging from Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Salvatore Ferragamo to Valentino amongst other leading fashion brand names.

Speaking about the planned activity, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group expressed –

“Our pop-up boutique at the Transcorp Hilton will allow our brand reach varied consumer segments beyond our usual brick and mortar stores. Our goal is to ensure that in these interesting times, we continue to main our focus of creating unique and memorable experiential moments for our customers that go beyond simply the transactional”.

Immersing visiting customers from the Abuja region to the pop-up boutique in a sophisticated and glamorous experience, doors will open from 9 am to 9 pm daily with style experts from the Polo Avenue store, on hand to assist customers with their particular needs, talking them through in-season trends also offering personal shopping services and home service options for desiring clients.

Lovers of exquisite timepieces will not be left out either as the pop-up boutique will also incorporate, inspirations behind Polo Luxury’s long-standing 30 plus years tradition of authentic sales and after-sales care for distinctive timepieces, Swiss watches, and premium writing instruments also, for the discerning mind.

Polo Avenue in reiterating its commitment to offering premium care and services to its amiable customers is working with local authorities in Abuja’s Transcorp Hilton in ensuring the safety of shoppers and strict adherence to health guidelines in maintaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

For bookings to schedule an appointment please call: Solange Boccovi, Brand Manager of Polo Avenue
Telephone: +234 913 289 4558.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php