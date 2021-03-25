Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
Scroll through to see.
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.
Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!
I Am Not A Goddess…Unless I Say I Am…
Date: Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021
Venue: Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre Osborne street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Plates & Pallets Project Season 8
Date: Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021
Venue: The Missouri Hotel/Traffic Bar, Abuja.
Latin Heat
Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Oniru Private Beach, VI Lagos.
My Art: Your Space
This exhibition seeks to show the essence that the artist’s art brings to spaces and his new renditions of realistic and abstract collage and mixed media art. The artist’s art turns your bare and open spaces into a continually appealingly psycho-visual avenue for insight, inspiration, dialogue, fantasy, and many more. ADMISSION IS FREE.
Date: Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: Radisson Blu, 38/40 Isaac John street, Ikeja Lagos.
Dancehall Friday
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 19, Furo Eziroma Opp, Mobolaji Johnson Estate, Lekki 2nd gate, Lagos.
RSVP: 09019381979
Angostura Tasting Experience
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: 12, Victoria Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Exclusive Listening & Viewing of Galala with Eltee Shkillz
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Undisclosed
iDesign Art Affordable Art Sale 7th Edition
Date: Friday, March 26 – Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Venue: Nimbus Art Gallery, 7- 9 Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos
Sunset On The Beach
It’s F.R.I.D.A.Y…..lest you forgot!
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 3 pm.
Venue: Oniru Private Beach, VI Lagos.
RSVP: 08094545267
Pool Party
Make it a Friday to remember with pool party vibes this last Friday. Music policy by DJ Sam Zeal and guest DJ; DJ Romie.
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Probel Hotel, Wuse 2 Abuja.
Amapiano with Voltage King
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: First Mini Club, 12, Country Home off Sapele Road Benin City.
ALS Book Jam
This Friday at ALS Book Jam will feature a panel discussion on challenges facing female spoken word artists with Victoria Aliyu & Loveth Liberty.
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZOOM (Meeting ID: 212 850 6825; Passcode: ALS)
RSVP: HERE
Good Vibes 2.0
Good Vibes 2.0 is happening this weekend, and it promises to be even better than the first.
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Xovar Lounge, Lekki Lagos.
RSVP: bit.ly/padupnow or 08059848080
Friday Vibes
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Venue: Zeina Suites, 54, Usuman Street Maitama Abuja.
RSVP: 08143509843
Work Meets Fun
Introducing the first of its kind: “Work Meets Fun”. How do you love your cocktails? Are you a pool champion? All roads lead to Work Meets Fun. The event is FREE.
Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: 17/19 Badejo Akinyemi House, Matori, Lagos.
RSVP: 09023468063 or myworkspaceltd
#BNSCONVOS: The Future of the Beauty Industry, Post 2020 & Beyond
#BNSWomensMonth conversation this week is going to be explosive! Be sure to expect interactive and transparent discussions between top beauty experts on the latest trends in the African beauty industry, they will also share key insights on how they use their platforms to effect change.
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: BellaNaija Clubhouse
Global Wealth Creation Summit
It is time to join wealth creation and retention expert Oladipupo Clement, leadership expert, best-selling Author, Parable of Dollars and member of the Forbes Coaching Council; Dr Sam Adeyemi, and one of the World’s leading relationship experts, International Motivational Speaker, and best-selling author, The School of Money; Dr Olumide Emmanuel at the 2021 edition of the Global Wealth Creation Summit.
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 5 PM
RSVP: HERE
Introducing The Flore Cinema: Love & Basketball
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Cafe De Flore, 12 Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos.
RSVP: +2349095074344
Paint & Sip
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Brass & Copper, 1, Olubunmi Owa, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754
Afrochella
Music gets you on your feet, well this is the truth because Afrochella is coming to you and brings you nothing but the heat with an eight-band army of musicians. Come through if you love good music, good food, and vibe because this is something different from the norm.
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Jasmine Hotel, 82 Ralph Shodeinde Crescent, opposite Min. of Finance, Abuja.
Get Your Funk On & Let’s Party
Are you prepared to turn it up? Prepare for a silent dance party. All you have to do is pre-book your headphones, go to the open-air location, thoroughly wash your hands, check your temperature, put on a mask, and reclaim your headset. Then, choose a table, crank up the volume on your headphones, and get your funk on while socially distancing with fantastic music variety.
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Slay Karaoke Bar, Penny Mall, Providence street Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: @aftermath_lagos @slaykaraokehouse
Bao & Beer
Eat.Drink.Lagos presents Bao & Beer in partnership with Bature Brewery and Kewa’s Kitchen. Kewa’s Kitchen will be serving their signature bao trio with a choice of sides and will also have some of their other faves like jerk chicken wings and Kung Pao on the menu for the day. Bature Brewery will have their craft beers on deck. The best part, your first beer is on the house if you register online. Walks in will be accepted based on capacity.
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, VI Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Beach Weekend
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
RSVP: 08131104620
Oja Opo 3.0 – Easter Edition
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy and sell your products from one of the biggest market fare on the mainland.
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 7 AM.
Venue: BEvent Center, 111 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos
RSVP: 08096620672/08186505333 or ojaopo
Easter Super Sales – Buy Everything Sell Everything.
Date: Saturday, March 27 – Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 9 AM.
Venue: The Creative Hub, 45 Evo Road GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.
RSVP: 08033105100
TW Money Webinar 2021: Challenging Myths about Women & Wealth
It’s money-making March and you are invited to up your money game at the TW Money Webinar this Saturday. With 5 Amazing speakers, free ads and more to be won, knowledge & access to amazing financial products. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Will be sent after registration
RSVP: HERE
Enugu Picnic & Chill With Dera
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Brown & Brown Park, Independence Layout Enugu.
RSVP: 08164642112
How the Circle Reinvents Itself
Debuting on a night that promises a full moon, ‘How the Circle Reinvents Itself’ is a piece that explores both the turbulent spiral and its calm centre. This choreography runs for an hour (30 minutes performance, 30 minutes live moderated conversation).
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: HFactor, 26 Moloney Street. Lagos Queerland.
RSVP: HERE
Short Films Of Our Times
It will be another night of great shorts under the stars, showcasing the best and bravest of what the indie film scene in Nigeria has to offer. Enjoy a night of great short films, good film folk and mouth-watering free popcorn. Indieview is an outdoor screening of short films by African filmmakers, curated by Endgame Media.
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: The Amphitheater, Freedom Park, Marina, Lagos.
Paint & Sip With O
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: The Racecourse, Ibadan.
RSVP: paintandsip.with.o OR 09027393646
#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering
The NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering by Golden Penny & BellaNaija Weddings is right around the corner! NewlyNearly is a month-long multi-platform virtual gathering of NearlyWeds & NewlyWeds. It is specially curated and created for attendees to relax, have fun, bond and learn. It will feature real-life conversations about marriage, love, relocating with your sweetheart, money, and more. It includes the Friday night Pasta & Chill, Clubhouse Conversation and also a virtual gathering of all our attendees for the grand finale.
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
RSVP: HERE
Polo Avenue exquisite Pop-up Boutique
Polo Avenue, one of Africa’s leading luxury fashion retailers is creating more exciting opportunities for customers to shop across the year and at target destinations such as the exquisite Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. Opening on Sunday to Wednesday, the luxury brand will display its choice collection of ready-to-wear outfits, accessories, and leather goods for men and women via its new and purpose-built pop-up boutique.
Date: Sunday, March 28 – Wednesday, March 31, 2021,
Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Ground Floor, FCT, Abuja.
RSVP: +234 913 289 4558
#BNSWomensMonth Virtual Concert with DJ Lambo
BellaNaija Style is ending #BNSWomensMonth2021 with a bang! Get ready for the virtual concert with DJ Lambo
Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Time: 6: 30 PM.
Venue: @bellanaijaonline LIVE