BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

I Am Not A Goddess…Unless I Say I Am…

Date: Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Venue: Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre Osborne street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Plates & Pallets Project Season 8

Date: Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Venue: The Missouri Hotel/Traffic Bar, Abuja.

Latin Heat

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Oniru Private Beach, VI Lagos.

My Art: Your Space

This exhibition seeks to show the essence that the artist’s art brings to spaces and his new renditions of realistic and abstract collage and mixed media art. The artist’s art turns your bare and open spaces into a continually appealingly psycho-visual avenue for insight, inspiration, dialogue, fantasy, and many more. ADMISSION IS FREE.

Date: Thursday, March 25 – Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Radisson Blu, 38/40 Isaac John street, Ikeja Lagos.

Dancehall Friday

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 19, Furo Eziroma Opp, Mobolaji Johnson Estate, Lekki 2nd gate, Lagos.

RSVP: 09019381979

Angostura Tasting Experience

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 12, Victoria Arobieke Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Exclusive Listening & Viewing of Galala with Eltee Shkillz

It’s an event organized by Krisvosa Entertainment for a special video premiere and viewing of a new video by Eltee Shkillz titled “Galala” as directed by Clarence Peters, An innovative event packed with so much fun and excitement, A gathering of the entertainment industry, and it’s strictly by invitation.

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Undisclosed

iDesign Art Affordable Art Sale 7th Edition

After a tough year navigating the coronavirus pandemic, the iDesign Art affordable art fair is back with the 7th edition. This event will take place at a location that has grown to become the central focus for art and creativity in Lagos. Pick up a masterpiece or two to beautify your personal or workspace. Pieces will be available from well known and up and coming artists.

Date: Friday, March 26 – Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Venue: Nimbus Art Gallery, 7- 9 Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Sunset On The Beach

It’s F.R.I.D.A.Y…..lest you forgot!

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 3 pm.

Venue: Oniru Private Beach, VI Lagos.

RSVP: 08094545267

Pool Party

Make it a Friday to remember with pool party vibes this last Friday. Music policy by DJ Sam Zeal and guest DJ; DJ Romie.

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Probel Hotel, Wuse 2 Abuja.

Amapiano with Voltage King

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: First Mini Club, 12, Country Home off Sapele Road Benin City.

ALS Book Jam

This Friday at ALS Book Jam will feature a panel discussion on challenges facing female spoken word artists with Victoria Aliyu & Loveth Liberty.

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZOOM (Meeting ID: 212 850 6825; Passcode: ALS)

RSVP: HERE

Good Vibes 2.0

Good Vibes 2.0 is happening this weekend, and it promises to be even better than the first.

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Xovar Lounge, Lekki Lagos.

RSVP: bit.ly/padupnow or 08059848080

Friday Vibes

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Venue: Zeina Suites, 54, Usuman Street Maitama Abuja.

RSVP: 08143509843

Work Meets Fun

Introducing the first of its kind: “Work Meets Fun”. How do you love your cocktails? Are you a pool champion? All roads lead to Work Meets Fun. The event is FREE.

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 17/19 Badejo Akinyemi House, Matori, Lagos.

RSVP: 09023468063 or myworkspaceltd

#BNSCONVOS: The Future of the Beauty Industry, Post 2020 & Beyond

#BNSWomensMonth conversation this week is going to be explosive! Be sure to expect interactive and transparent discussions between top beauty experts on the latest trends in the African beauty industry, they will also share key insights on how they use their platforms to effect change.

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: BellaNaija Clubhouse

Global Wealth Creation Summit

It is time to join wealth creation and retention expert Oladipupo Clement, leadership expert, best-selling Author, Parable of Dollars and member of the Forbes Coaching Council; Dr Sam Adeyemi, and one of the World’s leading relationship experts, International Motivational Speaker, and best-selling author, The School of Money; Dr Olumide Emmanuel at the 2021 edition of the Global Wealth Creation Summit.

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

RSVP: HERE

Introducing The Flore Cinema: Love & Basketball

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Cafe De Flore, 12 Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

RSVP: +2349095074344

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass & Copper, 1, Olubunmi Owa, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Afrochella

Music gets you on your feet, well this is the truth because Afrochella is coming to you and brings you nothing but the heat with an eight-band army of musicians. Come through if you love good music, good food, and vibe because this is something different from the norm.

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Jasmine Hotel, 82 Ralph Shodeinde Crescent, opposite Min. of Finance, Abuja.

Get Your Funk On & Let’s Party

Are you prepared to turn it up? Prepare for a silent dance party. All you have to do is pre-book your headphones, go to the open-air location, thoroughly wash your hands, check your temperature, put on a mask, and reclaim your headset. Then, choose a table, crank up the volume on your headphones, and get your funk on while socially distancing with fantastic music variety.

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Slay Karaoke Bar, Penny Mall, Providence street Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: @aftermath_lagos @slaykaraokehouse

Bao & Beer

Eat.Drink.Lagos presents Bao & Beer in partnership with Bature Brewery and Kewa’s Kitchen. Kewa’s Kitchen will be serving their signature bao trio with a choice of sides and will also have some of their other faves like jerk chicken wings and Kung Pao on the menu for the day. Bature Brewery will have their craft beers on deck. The best part, your first beer is on the house if you register online. Walks in will be accepted based on capacity.

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, VI Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Beach Weekend

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

RSVP: 08131104620

Oja Opo 3.0 – Easter Edition

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy and sell your products from one of the biggest market fare on the mainland.

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: BEvent Center, 111 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos

RSVP: 08096620672/08186505333 or ojaopo

Easter Super Sales – Buy Everything Sell Everything.

Date: Saturday, March 27 – Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: The Creative Hub, 45 Evo Road GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.

RSVP: 08033105100

TW Money Webinar 2021: Challenging Myths about Women & Wealth

It’s money-making March and you are invited to up your money game at the TW Money Webinar this Saturday. With 5 Amazing speakers, free ads and more to be won, knowledge & access to amazing financial products. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Will be sent after registration

RSVP: HERE

Enugu Picnic & Chill With Dera

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Brown & Brown Park, Independence Layout Enugu.

RSVP: 08164642112

How the Circle Reinvents Itself

Debuting on a night that promises a full moon, ‘How the Circle Reinvents Itself’ is a piece that explores both the turbulent spiral and its calm centre. This choreography runs for an hour (30 minutes performance, 30 minutes live moderated conversation).

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: HFactor, 26 Moloney Street. Lagos Queerland.

RSVP: HERE

Short Films Of Our Times

It will be another night of great shorts under the stars, showcasing the best and bravest of what the indie film scene in Nigeria has to offer. Enjoy a night of great short films, good film folk and mouth-watering free popcorn. Indieview is an outdoor screening of short films by African filmmakers, curated by Endgame Media.

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The Amphitheater, Freedom Park, Marina, Lagos.

Paint & Sip With O

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Racecourse, Ibadan.

RSVP: paintandsip.with.o OR 09027393646

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering

The NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering by Golden Penny & BellaNaija Weddings is right around the corner! NewlyNearly is a month-long multi-platform virtual gathering of NearlyWeds & NewlyWeds. It is specially curated and created for attendees to relax, have fun, bond and learn. It will feature real-life conversations about marriage, love, relocating with your sweetheart, money, and more. It includes the Friday night Pasta & Chill, Clubhouse Conversation and also a virtual gathering of all our attendees for the grand finale.

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Polo Avenue exquisite Pop-up Boutique

Polo Avenue, one of Africa’s leading luxury fashion retailers is creating more exciting opportunities for customers to shop across the year and at target destinations such as the exquisite Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. Opening on Sunday to Wednesday, the luxury brand will display its choice collection of ready-to-wear outfits, accessories, and leather goods for men and women via its new and purpose-built pop-up boutique.

Date: Sunday, March 28 – Wednesday, March 31, 2021,

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Ground Floor, FCT, Abuja.

RSVP: +234 913 289 4558

#BNSWomensMonth Virtual Concert with DJ Lambo

BellaNaija Style is ending #BNSWomensMonth2021 with a bang! Get ready for the virtual concert with DJ Lambo

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Time: 6: 30 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline LIVE