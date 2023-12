BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734



Losing Daylight

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, 270B Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island Lagos

RSVP: HERE



SoyCity Party Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Good Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaza (@laxupdatesdaily_)

No Bad Vibes with L.A.X

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Palms Mall, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE



Aqua-holic 2023 Date: Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach , Lagos RSVP: HERE

Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Street Souk Popped Up

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Abuja

RSVP: HERE



Women’s Group Lagos End Of Year Social

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Catherine Villa Hotel, 216 Etim Inyang Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Afropiano Live Mix Experience

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Ilashe Private Beach

RSVP: HERE



Obodo Oyinbo The Million Mile Experience

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 17 Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



D.Anticipate Club Party

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 32b Musa Yar’Adua Street, Tag Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Saturday Yoga Class – Beginner Friendly Vinyasa Yoga

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE



MBPP 6.0 Luxe in Lagos

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 11 AM

Venue: The Observatory Lagos; 15A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

Unhinged Volume III

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 10 PM

Venue: White Lagos, Admiralty Way

RSVP: HERE

Street Souk Lagos



Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Harbour Point VI

RSVP: HERE

Open Lagos



Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Jewel Aeida Events Centre – Plot 105B Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE



Abuja Gist Glow In The Dark House Party Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Undisclosed

RSVP: HERE





ASIS Abuja Chapter 273 AGM

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2023

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Abuja Continental Hotel, Wuse Zone 4

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Beach Experience In Lagos, Nigeria (@sundayatilashe)



Sunday At Ilashe City Girls Edition

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 3 PM

Venue: 234Lofts, Oba Elegushi Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



A Nostalgic Sports Fest

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: British International School, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Heaven Worship

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 16 Old Owode Rd, Opp Korede Hospital, Onikolobo road, Abeokuta, Ogun State

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 11 PM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mardi Gras (@mardigrasng)



Mardi Gras With Smallz the DJ

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Good Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Styling and Event Planning (@tasharoksempire)



Catching Waves 6.0

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Ilashe Private Beach

RSVP: HERE