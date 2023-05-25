BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

Salsa Night with Mr Buddy

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 09036666669 or HERE

House of Zaza

Get lost in the magic of Thursday nights at the House of Zaza. DJ Oluwabruce is bringing the heat with the hottest Afro house, happy funk house and piano house beats that will keep you dancing until sunrise.

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Games Night

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Coffee & Co, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

After Dark Friday with Chiby

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Ring: Last Man Standing

The Ring: Last Man Standing title is at stake. Who will become the new champ? Catch an action-packed fight in the Ring Live Boxing Match happening on Friday. Witness a night filled with good music, food, entertainment and so much more.

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Truth Beach Club, 5B Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09134413356 or 08058407422

Woke Party x Afro Rave

Woke Party – Afrorave is back this May with an even crazier line up and vibe. Let’s go crazy.

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Popcentral TV, 4 The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE

Agbaya LinkUp

The long wait is finally over! Agbaya LinkUp is back, and it’s happening this weekend. Extra fun activities to enjoy are bouncy castles, PlayStation, Sega, water guns, face painting, swings, cheese balls, party packs, inter-house sports, lots of food, and many more.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 12 PM,

Venue: Meadow Hall, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki Penninsula II 106104, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night with Coco & Nate

Take time out to unwind and refresh this Saturday.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, 1 Water Corporation Dr, Maroko, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vivid Delight

Didi Museum is hosting its first art exhibition of the year, Vivid Delight, by Ayoola Oluwaseum Omovo and Adedoyin Adelani (Bello). Vivid Delight combines the engaging silhouette paintings of Ayoola with the flawless embellished thread paintings of Adedoyin. It gracefully presents the culmination of the mastery of both artists and their desire to recreate the intensity of life.

Date: Saturday, May 27 – Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Didi Museum, 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Masked

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Gift A Pad Campaign Walk 3.0

The “Gift a Pad” Campaign walk 3.0 by the “Girls With Period” initiative is to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day. The campaign walk aims to raise awareness of the dangers of poor menstrual health and hygiene practices, as well as dispel some common myths and misconceptions and raise donations that go towards providing sanitary kits to less privileged girls and women which will help the fight against period poverty. The walk will have in attendance reality TV stars like Yvonne Godswill, and Saga amongst others as well as the sterling one foundation. The campaign walk is also supported by Munirat Antoinette Lecky, Media entrepreneur and social media strategist, Pamilerin Adegoke and Chairman of the board of trustees for ‘Girls With Period’, Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh amongst others.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 7 AM.

Venue: Unilag Main Gate, Yaba, Lagos.

Boogie Beach

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Trinity Avenue, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paintball & BBQ Fest Where would you be on Children’s Day? Looking for adventure and fun that will make you feel like a child again? Here’s something for you. Forest Hunters Paintball and BBQ Fest is for adventure lovers that want to rekindle their inner child, play nostalgic games, enjoy good music, and feast on every kind of barbecue grill all in one. Here’s a chance to unwind and escape reality with a day filled with fun and thrills.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Three Bridges Park, Atiku Abubakar Way, Atiku Abubakar Way, Idu Industrial District, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Candles and Conversation: On Letting Go

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Nigerian Mental Health x Sip & Paint by FR will be hosting a Candles and Conversation Community Wellness Session.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Paint & Sip Studios by FR, 2044 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Vibez in the City

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Cossington Luxury Apartments, Abuja.

RSVP: 08089145621 or HERE

HERtitude 23 – Lagos

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: AstroSoccer Nigeria Limited 1 Osborne Road, off 2nd Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Women’s Group Book Swap

Women’s Group is a reading group for all women in Lagos. For this event, they will be having a Book Swap at hFACTOR Homes, a beautiful space created by hFACTOR. The rules are simple, bring a book (or more!) that you’d like to swap for another.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: hFACTOR, Lawson Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Beach Please! An Adult Children’s Day Rave

Get ready to soak up some serious fun in the sun at the Beach Please! adult children’s day rave. This lively party is the perfect combination of childlike wonder and grown-up indulgence. As you step onto the dance floor, you’ll be transported to a world of carefree play and endless possibilities.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery & Brunch

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Quays Lagos, Tokunbo Omisore Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

The Art of Cooking

Celebrate Children’s Day with a hands-on cooking class that will leave your kids hungry for more.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Quays Lagos, Tokunbo Omisore Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Cadbury’s “Like A Child Again” Outdoor Movie Experience

Cadbury Candies in partnership with the Movie in the Park Experience presents “Like A Child Again” outdoor movie screening of the Lion’s King in Ibadan.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Lead City International School, No. 3 Mosaderin St, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo.

RSVP: HERE

Project Taurus

The Zodiac party is an Afro Electronic dance (Afro EDM) glow in the dark tagged with the zodiac names for each month (this month – Project Taurus ) created by Maze x Mxtreme and the premium brand of The Plug and Topboyfm, Maze x Mxtreme an electronic Duo that’s combines Afro and electronic music to produce Afro EDM.

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Nexthought Production & Services, Block 8 Plot 2, Okunde Blue Water Scheme, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano & Brunch

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Believe

Afrovibes Live is an intimate concert series. Johhny Drille headlining the first vibration for 2023.

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paintballing

Did you know? Paintballs are not actually made from paint but from gelatin capsules filled with water-soluble, non-toxic, biodegradable material. Get ready for the absolute fun and create unforgettable memories at this paintballing event.

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE

Scented Candle Making

What’s your flavour? You’re in for a soulful treat at this guided session for beginners.

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Quays Lagos, Tokunbo Omisore Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Paint, Chow & Karaoke

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Hungry Dolphin, Ikorodu-Ososun Road, Maryland, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09027393646

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Vendome Restaurant, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09027393646

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE