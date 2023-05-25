Connect with us

Events Promotions

Enjoy Exclusive moments from the Electrifying Energy by Supa Komando at the AMVCA 9th Edition

Events Inspired Promotions

Celebrating 10 Years of SheBuildsLives: Cocktail Benefit Raises Over $20,000 to Support Education Initiatives

Events Promotions

Witness the Fusion of Japanese and African Cultures at Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura Launch

Events News Style

What Will Africa's Power Women Wear To The 'Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards' Debut? Find Out

Events Promotions

Reloaded, Rewired, Refreshed; Here is how the Pepsi Confam Gbedu took on the AMVCA 9th Edition

Events Style

Avantgarde: 12 Curiosity Inducing Ensembles From The 9th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Gala

Events Promotions

Get Ready for an exciting International Burger's Day Experience with Burger King Nigeria!

Events

BellaNaija's Lilian Takes Kigali for the Africa Soft Power (ASP) Summit | Follow Her Journey

Events Promotions

So Fresh takes Ibadan to a new era of Health and Wellness with the Launch of its Brand New Outlet

Events Style

Chidi Mokeme, Kunle Remi, Iyanya Et Al: AMVCA's Debonairs At The 9th Awards Gala

Events

Enjoy Exclusive moments from the Electrifying Energy by Supa Komando at the AMVCA 9th Edition

Avatar photo

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Lights, camera, action! The highly anticipated 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s choice awards (AMVCAs) held from May 18th to 20th, 2023 and it was an unforgettable experience as Supa Komando Energy Drink stormed the Opening Gala/Cultural night and the official AMVCA After party bringing on 100% energy to all the attendees.

The opening gala/cultural night was energized by Supa Komando as Brand Ambassador Do2tun, the Energy Gad and The Karkarkey dancers gave an electrifying performance.

A new energy level was unlocked at the official AMVCA After party with a first time never before seen performance by The Energy Gad and the Lightenings and it was sustained by Afro-EDM duo Maze x Mxtreme and Brand Ambassadors Cross and Saskay.

To further ignite the crowd at the After Party, Supa Komando premiered a blockbuster trailer video titled “The Jump Off” which will be coming soon to your screens!

Supa Komando brought all the energy to the AMVCAs and gave guests an experience of a lifetime!

For more updates on the official premiere of “The Jump Off”, follow @supakomando on all social platforms.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php