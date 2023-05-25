Enjoy Exclusive moments from the Electrifying Energy by Supa Komando at the AMVCA 9th Edition

Lights, camera, action! The highly anticipated 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s choice awards (AMVCAs) held from May 18th to 20th, 2023 and it was an unforgettable experience as Supa Komando Energy Drink stormed the Opening Gala/Cultural night and the official AMVCA After party bringing on 100% energy to all the attendees.

The opening gala/cultural night was energized by Supa Komando as Brand Ambassador Do2tun, the Energy Gad and The Karkarkey dancers gave an electrifying performance.

A new energy level was unlocked at the official AMVCA After party with a first time never before seen performance by The Energy Gad and the Lightenings and it was sustained by Afro-EDM duo Maze x Mxtreme and Brand Ambassadors Cross and Saskay.

To further ignite the crowd at the After Party, Supa Komando premiered a blockbuster trailer video titled “The Jump Off” which will be coming soon to your screens!

Supa Komando brought all the energy to the AMVCAs and gave guests an experience of a lifetime!

For more updates on the official premiere of “The Jump Off”, follow @supakomando on all social platforms.

Sponsored Content