Celebrating 10 Years of SheBuildsLives: Cocktail Benefit Raises Over $20,000 to Support Education Initiatives

SheBuildsLives Foundation, one of the leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering communities and improving education in low-income schools across Nigeria, successfully hosted its 10th Anniversary Cocktail Benefit on Friday, May 5th, 2023. It was a memorable evening that brought together philanthropists, community leaders, and advocates for education, whose support exceeded expectations, resulting in over $20,000 raised to further their impactful projects. During the event, a mini-documentary highlighting inspiring stories of their current projects in the Kunchingoro Camp, Abuja, and the Whanyinna School, Lagos, and their impact in transforming lives within these communities was released.

SheBuildsLives’ ongoing initiative is to build Learning Centers across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, providing access to quality education and vocational training for underserved youth. In an effort to reach their goal, SheBuildsLives has launched an online auction to continue raising funds for these projects. The auction features a wide range of remarkable items and experiences generously donated by supporters. Participants can bid on these items and directly contribute to the organization’s mission of empowering communities and transforming lives.

Bolanle, the founder of SheBuildsLives, expressed her gratitude and shared,

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support we received at the Cocktail Benefit. We are also excited about our online auction, which presents an opportunity for everyone to contribute towards our cause. The success of the Anniversary Cocktail Benefit and the ongoing online auction reflects our unwavering commitment and the collective efforts of our supporters. Together, we are making a significant difference in addressing the educational needs of children in low-income communities and providing them with a brighter future.”