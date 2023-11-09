Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at ev[email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Ibadan Start-Up Fest 2023
Welcome to the Ibadan StartUp Fest 2023, where innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship converge to shape the future of the Southwest Nigerian tech startup ecosystem.
Date: Thursday, November 9 – Friday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Eleyele Road, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo.
RSVP: HERE
Friday Karaoke
Our Karaoke nights get better as we give you Old Naija Songs to sing and vibe along to.
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 37 Ajose Street, Mende, Maryland, Lagos.
RSVP: 08132204578
Wild & Blunt
Welcome back Akokites, Get ready for a thrilling experience, UPTOWN BOYS are ready to give you the best party energy at WILD & BLUNT
Date: Friday, November 10 2023
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: 34 Barikisu lyede St, Onike, Yaba, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
After Dark With Chiby
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Hardrock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Kaduna Fashion and Arts Exhibition
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.
Rhythm Rave Pool Party
Catch Me Outside Abuja
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.
Time: 10 PM.
Venue: 2b Batna Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Africa Startup Festival 2023
The Africa Startup Festival is the largest and premier event that celebrates and supports black resilience and startup growth in Africa. It brings together startups, investors, and industry experts to network, learn, and explore new opportunities for growth.
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 8 AM.
Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Amapiano Block Party
An outdoor party, filled with rave, dance, amapiano vibes, and a pool party at the side
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Ife Grand Resort
RSVP: HERE
Burning Ram 2023
Venue: La Madison Place, Block 2, Plot 1, Okunade Bluewaters Scheme, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Saturday Yoga Class
This is a 60-minute beginner-friendly vinyasa yoga session to help build physical strength and muscle flexibility, release tension, find relaxation and create emotional balance. This session also includes aromatherapy and meditation. All levels of practice are welcome! Kindly bring your yoga mat!
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1.
RSVP: HERE
Palmwine & Friends
“Palmwine & Friends” is all about good vibes, where you can kick back, meet cool people, and enjoy the party scene. It’s the ultimate chill spot where you can chat, dance, and have a great time with friends. Grab a drink, relax, and let loose – it’s the perfect place to unwind and make some awesome memories!
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 10 PM
Venue: Sixty by Chef Lu, 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Artist Within
“The Artist Within” is a concept that refers to the creative potential and expressive abilities that exist within every individual. It suggests that each person has a capacity for creativity and artistic expression, regardless of their profession or background.
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Moist Beach Club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Art Market: Recycle The Mannequin
RSVP: HERE
Paint and Pot
Add some colour to your weekend by joining us at the EkondoLife Plant Sanctuary to unleash your inner artist and become a plant parent!
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Ekondo Life, MaMa Village Garden, Ring Road 2, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE.
Vibez
Vibez is a party planned by AVE events for you to unwind and have fun as e be say “problem nor dey finish”. It is going to be amazing *in barrister Mike’s voice* the event will give what it’s supposed to give, trust me.
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Surulere, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
PHCity Comic Con
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.
Time: 11 PM
Venue: PH Literary Society, Behind Pleasure Park, by Python Golf Course, Port Harcourt, Rivers.
RSVP: HERE
The Cocktail Jockey Brunch Club Lagos
Join us at The Cocktail Jockey Brunch Club Lagos for great cocktails, good food and good vibes
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Life’s A Party
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16, Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE.
Date: Monday, November 13, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Mic & Muse
Join us for Mic & Muse at 37Lagos, an Open Mic gathering of a vibrant Lagos community for a night of live music, poetry, and laughter where artists of diverse backgrounds come together to ignite your senses.
Date: Monday, November 13, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 37 Glover Court Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Purity Talk – Jésu Et Moi
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Design Matters is a series of conferences on digital design, made for designers, by designers. It is a place to gather together, share ideas, and discuss experiences.
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Time: 8:30 AM.
Venue: 270 Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
What’s The Rush
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE