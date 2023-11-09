BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at ev[email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Ibadan Start-Up Fest 2023

Welcome to the Ibadan StartUp Fest 2023, where innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship converge to shape the future of the Southwest Nigerian tech startup ecosystem.

Date: Thursday, November 9 – Friday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Eleyele Road, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo.

RSVP: HERE

Friday Karaoke



Our Karaoke nights get better as we give you Old Naija Songs to sing and vibe along to.



Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 37 Ajose Street, Mende, Maryland, Lagos.

RSVP: 08132204578

Wild & Blunt

Welcome back Akokites, Get ready for a thrilling experience, UPTOWN BOYS are ready to give you the best party energy at WILD & BLUNT

Date: Friday, November 10 2023

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 34 Barikisu lyede St, Onike, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

After Dark With Chiby

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hardrock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Kaduna Fashion and Arts Exhibition A fashion and art exhibition celebrating culture and creativity in Northern Nigeria and beyond.



Date: Friday, November 10, 2023. Time: 2 PM. Venue: Umaru Musa Yar’adua Center , Murtala Square, Kaduna. RSVP: HERE

Rhythm Rave Pool Party Date: Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6 PM Venue: 8 iyalode tejuoso street , Laderin estate Abeokuta, Ogun. RSVP: HERE

Catch Me Outside Abuja

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: 2b Batna Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night with Coco!

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Africa Startup Festival 2023

The Africa Startup Festival is the largest and premier event that celebrates and supports black resilience and startup growth in Africa. It brings together startups, investors, and industry experts to network, learn, and explore new opportunities for growth.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano Block Party

An outdoor party, filled with rave, dance, amapiano vibes, and a pool party at the side

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Ife Grand Resort

RSVP: HERE

Burning Ram 2023

Burning Ram is a food festival where food enthusiasts, creators and curators come together to celebrate the Nigerian culture of meat and barbecue.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue:

RSVP: HERE : 12 PM La Madison Place , Block 2, Plot 1, Okunade Bluewaters Scheme, Lekki.

Saturday Yoga Class

This is a 60-minute beginner-friendly vinyasa yoga session to help build physical strength and muscle flexibility, release tension, find relaxation and create emotional balance. This session also includes aromatherapy and meditation. All levels of practice are welcome! Kindly bring your yoga mat!

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

Palmwine & Friends

“Palmwine & Friends” is all about good vibes, where you can kick back, meet cool people, and enjoy the party scene. It’s the ultimate chill spot where you can chat, dance, and have a great time with friends. Grab a drink, relax, and let loose – it’s the perfect place to unwind and make some awesome memories!

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Sixty by Chef Lu, 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Artist Within

“The Artist Within” is a concept that refers to the creative potential and expressive abilities that exist within every individual. It suggests that each person has a capacity for creativity and artistic expression, regardless of their profession or background.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Art Market: Recycle The Mannequin



Making fashion out of recycled products? This is a call for art lovers- artists or non-artists, to come to be yourselves and explore your talents.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 4 PM

Paint and Pot

Add some colour to your weekend by joining us at the EkondoLife Plant Sanctuary to unleash your inner artist and become a plant parent!

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Ekondo Life, MaMa Village Garden, Ring Road 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE.

Vibez

Vibez is a party planned by AVE events for you to unwind and have fun as e be say “problem nor dey finish”. It is going to be amazing *in barrister Mike’s voice* the event will give what it’s supposed to give, trust me.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

PHCity Comic Con

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Time: 11 PM

Venue: PH Literary Society, Behind Pleasure Park, by Python Golf Course, Port Harcourt, Rivers.

RSVP: HERE

The Cocktail Jockey Brunch Club Lagos

Join us at The Cocktail Jockey Brunch Club Lagos for great cocktails, good food and good vibes

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Life’s A Party

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16, Eletu Ogabi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE.

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mic & Muse



Join us for Mic & Muse at 37Lagos, an Open Mic gathering of a vibrant Lagos community for a night of live music, poetry, and laughter where artists of diverse backgrounds come together to ignite your senses.

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 37 Glover Court Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Purity Talk – Jésu Et Moi

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Design Matters Lagos

Design Matters is a series of conferences on digital design, made for designers, by designers. It is a place to gather together, share ideas, and discuss experiences.



Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Time: 8:30 AM.

Venue: 270 Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE