Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku’s Luxury Showcase: The SS24 Collection Unveiled

Polo Avenue, one of West Africa’s leading fashion destinations, and renowned fashion designer Banke Kuku joined forces to present a showcase of luxury and fashion excellence at the Polo Fashion Series, held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Ibru Gardens, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which brought together fashion and style enthusiasts, Banke Kuku’s most loyal clients, and fashion influencers, was a resounding success, celebrating the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines both brands.

Tagged ‘EDEN,’ the Polo Fashion Series was a testament to the craftsmanship and innovation for which Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku are known. It featured a captivating display of luxury fashion that left attendees in awe. From the exquisite designs of the pieces to the intricate detailing of their textile materials, the runway presentations underscored the art of refinement and distinction.

The highlight of the evening was the display of intricately designed outfits from Banke Kuku’s SS24 Collection. According to her,

These pieces on the runway are the definition of elevated occasional loungewear, seamlessly blending comfort with sophistication The collection reimagines luxury leisure wear, introducing a new era of relaxed luxury. Each garment is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design, creating a harmonious fusion of style and comfort

A trailblazing name in luxury fashion, she described the shared insights into her creative process, inspirations, and the meticulous attention to detail that went into each design. This personal connection between the designer and the audience added a unique and intimate touch to the event.

This collaboration is a testament to Polo Avenue’s dedication to promoting growth and vitality in the African fashion industry. With over 35 years of industry expertise, Polo Avenue remains steadfast in fulfilling its longstanding commitment to providing unwavering support to emerging and exceptional fashion brands in Africa through its annual event, the Polo Fashion series.































