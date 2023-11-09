Connect with us

Events Promotions Style

Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku's Luxury Showcase: The SS24 Collection Unveiled

Events Promotions

Pepsodent, Nigeria Dental Association Bring Oral Health Care to Rural Nigeria

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

World Toilet Day 2023: IL Bagno is set to give two NGOs a Refurbished Bathroom Space | Here is how to qualify

Events News Promotions

Explore Highlights of the First Snooker Festival in Lagos

Events Promotions

Nancy Isime Holds a Vivacious Picnic with Fans

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association's 2023 Presidential Cocktail: Strengthened Collaboration with the UK and the Commonwealth

Events News Promotions

Design Week Lagos 2023: A Showcase of Creativity and Innovation

Events Promotions

A Night of Mexican Culture and Celebration: Volcan Tequila hosts 'Dia De Los Muertos' in Lagos!

Events News Promotions

Flavourful Moments at Seven-Up Bottling Company’s Jolibration with Latest Beverage Sensations, D’Vybe and Hydr8 100

Events

Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku’s Luxury Showcase: The SS24 Collection Unveiled

Avatar photo

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Polo Avenue, one of West Africa’s leading fashion destinations, and renowned fashion designer Banke Kuku joined forces to present a showcase of luxury and fashion excellence at the Polo Fashion Series, held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Ibru Gardens, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which brought together fashion and style enthusiasts, Banke Kuku’s most loyal clients, and fashion influencers, was a resounding success, celebrating the unwavering commitment to excellence that defines both brands.

Tagged ‘EDEN,’ the Polo Fashion Series was a testament to the craftsmanship and innovation for which Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku are known. It featured a captivating display of luxury fashion that left attendees in awe. From the exquisite designs of the pieces to the intricate detailing of their textile materials, the runway presentations underscored the art of refinement and distinction.

The highlight of the evening was the display of intricately designed outfits from Banke Kuku’s SS24 Collection. According to her,

These pieces on the runway are the definition of elevated occasional loungewear, seamlessly blending comfort with sophistication

The collection reimagines luxury leisure wear, introducing a new era of relaxed luxury. Each garment is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design, creating a harmonious fusion of style and comfort

A trailblazing name in luxury fashion, she described the shared insights into her creative process, inspirations, and the meticulous attention to detail that went into each design. This personal connection between the designer and the audience added a unique and intimate touch to the event.

This collaboration is a testament to Polo Avenue’s dedication to promoting growth and vitality in the African fashion industry. With over 35 years of industry expertise, Polo Avenue remains steadfast in fulfilling its longstanding commitment to providing unwavering support to emerging and exceptional fashion brands in Africa through its annual event, the Polo Fashion series.















Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph

Nana Akua Amofa: Is the Use of Digital Public Relations Engaging Audiences Better?
css.php