BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB 3)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Mera Mera, Good Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

A Comic Art Exhibition – Hall Of Spirits

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Osborne Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Smoke Break (Vol. 2)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Rooftop at Boardroom, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Island Edition (Afrobeat)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano Beach Party

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ladies Night

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Venue: Vanilla Moon, Saka Jojo Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Afterdark Friday

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Hive, 37 Razak Balogun St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Black Out Friday

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: De Chandelier Night Club, 234b Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08027852292

Saturday Takeover

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09081988888

Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Nakenohs Boulevard, 40 Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Wizard Of Law (A Fàdákà Production)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: New Culture Studio, 34, Adeola Latinwo Close, Oremeji Hill, Mokola, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Mainland House Of Commotion

Date: Saturday, September 16 – Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Time: 11 PM

Venue: Sixty’s by Chef Lú, 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Whispers At The Pandarus

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Mike Adenuga Centre (Alliance Francaise) 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Summer Smash

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 5, Raymond Njoku Street, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Mainland Edition (Afrobeat)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Carlsbad Lounge & Night Club, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Gidi Foam Party

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The Artisan Lounge, Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

A Story of Nobody

Date: Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Craft Beer Festival

Date: Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos

RSVP: HERE or Call 09099998554

Create Your Own Scented Candle

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Grand Opening Cold Brew Coffee

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Green House Lagos,15 Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chilean Independence Day

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: La Taverna Lagos, 48 Balarabe Musa Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09042664096/09086312927

The 1% Experience

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Venue: Salt Beach Lagos, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Showtime All Star Games

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Meadow Hall, Alma Beach Estate, Meadow Hall Way, Lekki, Lagos.

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE