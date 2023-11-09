Connect with us

Events Promotions

World Toilet Day 2023: IL Bagno is set to give two NGOs a Refurbished Bathroom Space | Here is how to qualify

Events News Promotions

Explore Highlights of the First Snooker Festival in Lagos

Events Promotions

Nancy Isime Holds a Vivacious Picnic with Fans

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association's 2023 Presidential Cocktail: Strengthened Collaboration with the UK and the Commonwealth

Events News Promotions

Design Week Lagos 2023: A Showcase of Creativity and Innovation

Events Promotions

A Night of Mexican Culture and Celebration: Volcan Tequila hosts 'Dia De Los Muertos' in Lagos!

Events News Promotions

Flavourful Moments at Seven-Up Bottling Company’s Jolibration with Latest Beverage Sensations, D’Vybe and Hydr8 100

Events Promotions

Knorr Jollof Fest Abuja: A Culinary Spectacle of Flavors and Traditions

Events Promotions

NBA Africa Partners with Nigerian Artist Dennis Osadebe for Second Edition of "NBA Meets Art"

Events Promotions

Igniting Savings Culture: 9PSB Celebrates World Savings Day with a Lagos Primary School

Events

World Toilet Day 2023: IL Bagno is set to give two NGOs a Refurbished Bathroom Space | Here is how to qualify

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In commemoration of World Toilet Day, IL Bagno, the foremost total interior solutions company in Nigeria, for the world’s leading manufacturers of sanitary fittings, kitchen, tiles, doors, and other interior solutions will be refurbishing the bathroom space of an NGO in Lagos and Abuja.

This is in line with the theme of this year’s initiative “Accelerating Change”. As an organization in the business of sanitary fittings, our aim is to support United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) to ensure access to water and sanitation for all.

To qualify, interested NGOs can submit their entries through the following registration link here.

IL Bagno is the business unit with Black Pelican, which has carved a niche for being the preferred supplier of bathroom and other interior fittings to the most discerning clients and projects. The company recently celebrated its 19th anniversary.

Through its corporate social responsibility initiative to promote hygiene and end open defecation, it has donated Sanitary wares to numerous schools and organizations such as the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Ikoyi Club, University of Lagos, Motherless Babies’ Home and a handful of Primary and tertiary Institutions amongst others.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph

Nana Akua Amofa: Is the Use of Digital Public Relations Engaging Audiences Better?
css.php