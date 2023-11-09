World Toilet Day 2023: IL Bagno is set to give two NGOs a Refurbished Bathroom Space | Here is how to qualify

In commemoration of World Toilet Day, IL Bagno, the foremost total interior solutions company in Nigeria, for the world’s leading manufacturers of sanitary fittings, kitchen, tiles, doors, and other interior solutions will be refurbishing the bathroom space of an NGO in Lagos and Abuja.

This is in line with the theme of this year’s initiative “Accelerating Change”. As an organization in the business of sanitary fittings, our aim is to support United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) to ensure access to water and sanitation for all.

To qualify, interested NGOs can submit their entries through the following registration link here.

IL Bagno is the business unit with Black Pelican, which has carved a niche for being the preferred supplier of bathroom and other interior fittings to the most discerning clients and projects. The company recently celebrated its 19th anniversary.

Through its corporate social responsibility initiative to promote hygiene and end open defecation, it has donated Sanitary wares to numerous schools and organizations such as the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Ikoyi Club, University of Lagos, Motherless Babies’ Home and a handful of Primary and tertiary Institutions amongst others.

Sponsored Content