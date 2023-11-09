Countdown Begins: Market Square’s Grand Opening in Ota Approaches

Get ready for a unique shopping experience as Market Square, the esteemed neighborhood retail supermarket chain, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. This eagerly awaited addition is poised to redefine the way Ota residents and those in its surrounding areas access top-quality products at competitive prices.

The new Ota store, the 27th location in Nigeria for Market Square and owned by Sundry Markets Limited, promises to offer a unique and delightful shopping experience to the community. Situated near the Living Faith Church Headquarters on Idiroko Road, Ota, this store is positioned to become a shopping hub for the discerning residents of the area.

Ota, a thriving commercial center in Ogun State, is on the verge of experiencing a transformation in its shopping landscape. As the city gradually attracts a growing number of Nigeria’s prestigious tertiary institutions and a diverse range of businesses, the opening of Market Square in Ota will further solidify its status as a hub for commerce and innovation, offering residents and students an exceptional shopping experience.

With residential developments and a growing population, the opening of Market Square in Ota will provide a haven of convenience and value to the local residents in and around Sango, Agbara, Igbesa, Iju-Ota, Ebiye, Atan, Owode, Ado-Odo, Oju-Oore, Iyana-Iyesi, and Ijoko areas of Ota. These communities will now have easy access to a wide range of high-quality products, all under one roof.

Market Square will offer an extensive range of high-quality products across various categories, including groceries, packaged food, fresh bakery items, fresh produce, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances. This store will serve as a one-stop-shop, catering to the diverse needs of the community.

Beyond enhancing the shopping environment, Market Square remains committed to supporting the local economy. The new Ota store will create job opportunities for approximately 80 full and part-time workers, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.

Timothy Abati, Marketing Manager of Sundry Markets Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,

We are delighted to introduce Market Square to the people of Ota and Ogun State. Our mission at Market Square is to provide top-quality products at competitive prices, ensuring an exceptional shopping experience where customers can find more and pay less. We are excited to embark on this journey with the residents of Ota.

Market Square has built a reputation for delivering value to customers across Nigeria. With its extensive network of stores in major cities nationwide, the retail giant consistently strives to bring convenience and affordability to shoppers.

To further enhance the shopping experience, Market Square offers not only physical stores but also a vibrant online presence. Visit their website to explore a world of convenience and order your favorite items from anywhere. Say goodbye to long queues and hello to doorstep delivery, making the Market Square experience accessible to all.

As the countdown to the grand opening on Saturday, November 11, 2023, begins, Market Square eagerly anticipates serving the residents of Ota. The store is fully stocked, the staff is prepared, and the promise of an extraordinary shopping experience awaits. Join them as they embark on this retail journey, where convenience, affordability, and exceptional quality converge.

For more information about Market Square, please contact them at [email protected]. You can also follow Market Square on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates and exciting promotions.

