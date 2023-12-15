Connect with us

Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 Launch Party Sets the Stage for an Epic Edition

Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 Launch Party Sets the Stage for an Epic Edition

Buckle up, Lagos! The next wave is here, and it’s wearing a neon crown and dancing to an Afrobeats soundtrack! The EWL 2.0 Launch Party was a glimpse into a world where creativity knows no bounds.

The star-studded event, held at the Livespot Entertarium, had in attendance several top entertainment industry dignitaries such as Sunday Are, Uti Nwachukwu, Elozonam, Kaffy, Prince Nelson, Nancy Isime, Alex Unusual, and a host of others who came out to celebrate the launch of this year’s Entertainment Week Lagos.

The EWL 2.0 Launch Party wasn’t just a celebration; it was a declaration of a new movement. A bold statement that Lagos, and by extension, Africa, is ready to take center stage in the global entertainment arena.

During the event and in a brief speech, Mr. Dare Art Alade, Co-Founder, and Chief Creative Officer of Livespot360, producers of EWL, mentioned that the aim is to nurture talents, build capacity, and facilitate investments and funding rounds for the entertainment industry members.

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and scroll down to relive the magic of the night through these photos!

To register and stay in the know, visit www.ewlagos.com. Registration is FREE!!


