BNRSVP Events this Weekend

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

A Family That Worships

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Axolon Center, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Another Mad Friday

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: 3699 Lounge

RSVP: HERE

Asun Fiesta

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: PlugOut, Oluyole Bus Stop, 43 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

First Friday Cruise

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Navigating Harsh Realities By Insomnia 69: EPS. 1

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024

Time: 4: 30 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Sometime in May

Date: Saturday, February 3 – Monday, February 25, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08067153447

Bass Festival

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 11 PM

Venue: Sol Oniru by Boxmall, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Potter’s Hands Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 989 Workspaces, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos FC Vs Osun United FC Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.