Wizkid, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Lashana Lynch Step Out for “Bob Marley: One Love” Premiere in London

Music royalty and Hollywood heavyweights gathered last night for the UK premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London. Among the attendees were Wizkid, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Kingsley Ben-Adir who portrays the legendary singer in the film, and Lashana Lynch, who plays Rita Marley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fused Africa (@fusedafrica)

This biopic is an intimate look into the life and music of the reggae icon, exploring his rise to fame amidst challenges and the creation of his powerful, unifying message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Marley: One Love (@onelovemovie)

The film boasts a talented cast, including Ben-Adir and Lynch alongside James Norton, Daniel Melville Jr., Sevana, and many others. Directed by “King Richard” filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Bob Marley: One Love” is produced by Rita Marley and her children Ziggy and Cedella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LABRUM | London • Fashion • Community (@labrumlondon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAOMI COWAN UPDATES PAGE (@naytionmassive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziggy Marley (@ziggymarley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Bob Marley: One Love” hits theaters on February 14th. Watch the trailer below: