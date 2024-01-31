Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Lashana Lynch Step Out for "Bob Marley: One Love" Premiere in London

Events Music News Promotions

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 - AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

Events Inspired Promotions

Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

Events Inspired News Promotions

Yeloto African Children Foundation Unveils Its Shining Stars for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Events Music News Promotions

Power up Your Life Festival: Boomplay Partners With itel P55 Series for a Fun Campus Activation

BN TV Events Style

How iCON Billingsley Stood Out in a Nigerian KAMSI-TCHARLES Suit at Paris Haute Couture Week

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

BN TV Events Style

See How Chris Brown & Ugo Mozie Showed Up To Amiri's Menswear Show in Paris

Beauty Events Style

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

Events News

From Inspiration to Action: Highlights from WISCAR's Annual Leadership Conference 2023 in Lagos

Events

Wizkid, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Lashana Lynch Step Out for “Bob Marley: One Love” Premiere in London

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @paramountuk/Instagram

Music royalty and Hollywood heavyweights gathered last night for the UK premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London. Among the attendees were Wizkid, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Kingsley Ben-Adir who portrays the legendary singer in the film, and Lashana Lynch, who plays Rita Marley.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fused Africa (@fusedafrica)

This biopic is an intimate look into the life and music of the reggae icon, exploring his rise to fame amidst challenges and the creation of his powerful, unifying message.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob Marley: One Love (@onelovemovie)

The film boasts a talented cast, including Ben-Adir and Lynch alongside James Norton, Daniel Melville Jr., Sevana, and many others. Directed by “King Richard” filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Bob Marley: One Love” is produced by Rita Marley and her children Ziggy and Cedella.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ziggy Marley (@ziggymarley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

Bob Marley: One Love” hits theaters on February 14th. Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bob Marley: One Love (@onelovemovie)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How The Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Benefit Lagosians

Smart Emmanuel: Entrepreneurs Need to Create Products That Resonate with Customers’ Desires

#TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It

This Unending Conversation About Nigerian Youth’s Unemployability

So You’re Getting Old, What’s the Big Deal?
css.php