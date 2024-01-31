Connect with us

Wizkid, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Lashana Lynch Step Out for "Bob Marley: One Love" Premiere in London

Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

Yeloto African Children Foundation Unveils Its Shining Stars for the 2022/2023 Academic Session

Power up Your Life Festival: Boomplay Partners With itel P55 Series for a Fun Campus Activation

How iCON Billingsley Stood Out in a Nigerian KAMSI-TCHARLES Suit at Paris Haute Couture Week

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

See How Chris Brown & Ugo Mozie Showed Up To Amiri's Menswear Show in Paris

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

From Inspiration to Action: Highlights from WISCAR's Annual Leadership Conference 2023 in Lagos

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 – AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

By TECNO
It was a beautiful time; the air filled with excitement, and the atmosphere was electric. Fans, music enthusiasts, and Nigerians gathered to witness a historic moment—the clash of titans between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon—at the TECNO SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party. In this first-round knockout game, the Super Eagles triumphed over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, and we were there to witness every moment.

The day started with a symphony of great music and infectious dance beats, setting the stage for a night of triumph and celebration. The charismatic host, Ranky-Wise, ignited the evening, while the dynamic performances from hypeman Hardvantage and DJs Dope Ceaser, Neptune, and 4kerty electrified the atmosphere.

Amidst the pulsating rhythms, the crowd indulged in the first wave of gifts, witnessing men “rapping” in excitement and women dancing to stardom, all claiming prizes from TECNO. Fans did not only experience goodies from TECNO as partners; MTN, YouTube, and Puma provided an uplift for the event already in the highest class.

The talented Victory Gbakara graced the stage with the eclectic SPARK 20 theme song, Lyta lit the stage, and Peruzzi enchanted the audience with hits like Majesty. The energy surged higher as Zlatan Ibile brought the streets to life, and DJ Dope Ceaser dazzled with an unforgettable performance. Ola of Lagos further ensured that more fans walked away with exciting gifts.

As anticipation peaked, it was time for the much-awaited game. It was now time for superstar Jimmie Akinsola to pump up the crowd in readiness for the game. The crowd, filled with high hopes, witnessed the Super Eagles triumph over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, guided by Ademola Lookman‘s two goals.

The TECNO SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party surpassed all expectations, offering a night etched in memories—a harmonious blend of music, entertainment, and exceptional football. TECNO showcased an unwavering commitment to exceeding limits, leaving attendees in awe.

But wait, there’s more to come from the brand that never stops innovating. Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter). to be part of the ongoing excitement. Join the journey—the celebration continues!

#SPARK20Series #TECNOAFCON2023 

Avatar photo

