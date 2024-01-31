Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan Shares More Behind-The-Scenes Look of “Anikulapo: Rise of The Sceptre

BN TV

Get Into the Recipe of this Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta by The Dinner Bite

BN TV

This Nutri-Dense Pap Recipe Is Perfect For Both Babies and Adults

BN TV

Barry Mills Talks Adoption On Koko Kalongo's "Colours of Life" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Saro Returns to Oyo Kingdom in "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre" | Watch the Official Trailer

BN TV Events Style

How iCON Billingsley Stood Out in a Nigerian KAMSI-TCHARLES Suit at Paris Haute Couture Week

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video of Enioluwa & Kate Henshaw Will Tug at Your Heartstrings | WATCH

BN TV

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Talks Career, Relationship and His Love for Food on 'The Morning Brief' | Watch

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

9 Years of Marital Bliss... Laju Iren Shares Lessons Learned in Almost a Decade of Marriage

BN TV Music

New Video: Kizz Daniel feat. Davido - Twe Twe (Remix)

BN TV

Kunle Afolayan Shares More Behind-The-Scenes Look of “Anikulapo: Rise of The Sceptre

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

While we anticipate the release of the upcoming epic series, “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre,” which is set to launch in 190 countries globally on Netflix on March 1st, Kunle Afolayan, the producer and director of the six-part series, has treated fans to some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the series.

Reflecting on the series on his Instagram page, the producer and director shared, “A JOURNEY OF PATIENCE AND PROGRESS: It was nine years ago when the visionary director Kunle Afolayan gathered a cadre of creatives and scholars like writer Tunde Babalola, Professor Tunji Azeez, Ropo Ewenla and others at his house in Lagos then in the heart of Ibadan.

The mission: A brainstorming session for a series titled “ODU,” envisioned as an epic saga set in the Oyo Empire, akin to the Game of Thrones. An idea was born, but the timing was not yet ripe. Reflecting on those years, it becomes apparent that the gestation period, the patience, and the wait were all integral elements of a process that birthed something extraordinary.

If “Anikulapo” had seen the light all those years ago, we might not have beheld the magic that graces our screens today.”

See more stills from the series below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Dennis Isong: How The Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Benefit Lagosians

Smart Emmanuel: Entrepreneurs Need to Create Products That Resonate with Customers’ Desires

#TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It

This Unending Conversation About Nigerian Youth’s Unemployability
css.php