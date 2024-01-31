Kunle Afolayan Shares More Behind-The-Scenes Look of “Anikulapo: Rise of The Sceptre

While we anticipate the release of the upcoming epic series, “Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre,” which is set to launch in 190 countries globally on Netflix on March 1st, Kunle Afolayan, the producer and director of the six-part series, has treated fans to some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the series.

Reflecting on the series on his Instagram page, the producer and director shared, “A JOURNEY OF PATIENCE AND PROGRESS: It was nine years ago when the visionary director Kunle Afolayan gathered a cadre of creatives and scholars like writer Tunde Babalola, Professor Tunji Azeez, Ropo Ewenla and others at his house in Lagos then in the heart of Ibadan.

The mission: A brainstorming session for a series titled “ODU,” envisioned as an epic saga set in the Oyo Empire, akin to the Game of Thrones. An idea was born, but the timing was not yet ripe. Reflecting on those years, it becomes apparent that the gestation period, the patience, and the wait were all integral elements of a process that birthed something extraordinary.

If “Anikulapo” had seen the light all those years ago, we might not have beheld the magic that graces our screens today.”

See more stills from the series below: