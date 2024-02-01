Connect with us

BN TV Music

Davido Talks to Recording Academy About His Grammy Nominations

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of "Dear Diane"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan Shares More Behind-The-Scenes Look of “Anikulapo: Rise of The Sceptre

BN TV

Get Into the Recipe of this Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta by The Dinner Bite

BN TV

This Nutri-Dense Pap Recipe Is Perfect For Both Babies and Adults

BN TV

Barry Mills Talks Adoption On Koko Kalongo's "Colours of Life" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Saro Returns to Oyo Kingdom in "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre" | Watch the Official Trailer

BN TV Events Style

How iCON Billingsley Stood Out in a Nigerian KAMSI-TCHARLES Suit at Paris Haute Couture Week

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video of Enioluwa & Kate Henshaw Will Tug at Your Heartstrings | WATCH

BN TV

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Talks Career, Relationship and His Love for Food on 'The Morning Brief' | Watch

BN TV

Davido Talks to Recording Academy About His Grammy Nominations

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

First-time Grammy Award nominee, Davido, had a chat with the Recording Academy to discuss his reaction to his nominations and the recognition.

Davido is currently nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Global Music Album for ‘Timeless‘, Best Global Music Performance for ‘Feel,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘Unavailable‘. The singer, writer and record producer also shared his thoughts on these nominations and why his Timeless album holds a special place in his heart.

This marks the first time the Grammy Awards have included the category of Best African Music Performance.

Watch the chat here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Dennis Isong: How The Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Benefit Lagosians

Smart Emmanuel: Entrepreneurs Need to Create Products That Resonate with Customers’ Desires

#TotalShutDownKE: Kenyan Women Are Protesting Against Femicide, Here’s How You Can Be a Part Of It

This Unending Conversation About Nigerian Youth’s Unemployability
css.php