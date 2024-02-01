Davido Talks to Recording Academy About His Grammy Nominations

First-time Grammy Award nominee, Davido, had a chat with the Recording Academy to discuss his reaction to his nominations and the recognition.

Davido is currently nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Global Music Album for ‘Timeless‘, Best Global Music Performance for ‘Feel,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘Unavailable‘. The singer, writer and record producer also shared his thoughts on these nominations and why his Timeless album holds a special place in his heart.

This marks the first time the Grammy Awards have included the category of Best African Music Performance.

Watch the chat here: