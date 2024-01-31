Ready to Up Your Fashion Game this Week? Sharon Ooja Egwurube Has You Covered!

Connect with us

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian actress — Sharon Ooja Egwurube. Sharon is a sensational Nollywood actress much beloved for her down-to-earth personality, gracious beauty and impeccable style. Serving chic looks back-to-back, this style star has become for many Stylistas, a beacon of the ultimate statement of elegance — simplicity.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Sharon’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a neutral set with colourful shoes

Tuesday

Put on a soft-toned mini corset dress paired with elegant curls and statement earrings

Wednesday

Rock a denim tube top and rosette mini skirt with embellished strappy heels and a nude bag

Thursday

Pair a chic combat set with a chic frontal and sunnies

Friday

Grace a prominent social event in a lacey white mini dress paired with see-through pumps and a ponytail

Explore a Parisian night-out in a black halterneck top paired with a pretty lemon skirt and accessorize with silver pieces

Saturday

Slay Owambe in Afromordenist Aso-oke style

Step out for a celebrity Red carpet event in a ruffled mermaid skirt and embellished avant-garde crop top paired with sleek finger waves, bold cocoa-lined lips and diamond-crusted jewellery

Sunday

Spend quality time indoors with family watching the latest Nollywood blockbuster in an asymmetrical silk dress or a Bralette and pants

Credit: @sharonooja

