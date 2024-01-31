Nollywood
Ready to Up Your Fashion Game this Week? Sharon Ooja Egwurube Has You Covered!
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Nigerian actress — Sharon Ooja Egwurube. Sharon is a sensational Nollywood actress much beloved for her down-to-earth personality, gracious beauty and impeccable style. Serving chic looks back-to-back, this style star has become for many Stylistas, a beacon of the ultimate statement of elegance — simplicity.
View this post on Instagram
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Sharon’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Pair a neutral set with colourful shoes
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Put on a soft-toned mini corset dress paired with elegant curls and statement earrings
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Rock a denim tube top and rosette mini skirt with embellished strappy heels and a nude bag
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Pair a chic combat set with a chic frontal and sunnies
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Grace a prominent social event in a lacey white mini dress paired with see-through pumps and a ponytail
View this post on Instagram
Explore a Parisian night-out in a black halterneck top paired with a pretty lemon skirt and accessorize with silver pieces
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Slay Owambe in Afromordenist Aso-oke style
View this post on Instagram
Step out for a celebrity Red carpet event in a ruffled mermaid skirt and embellished avant-garde crop top paired with sleek finger waves, bold cocoa-lined lips and diamond-crusted jewellery
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Spend quality time indoors with family watching the latest Nollywood blockbuster in an asymmetrical silk dress or a Bralette and pants
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @sharonooja