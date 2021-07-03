Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an interesting week, from movies to music, lifestyle, recognitions, events and so much more

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in July.

She’s Here! Adanna & David welcome their Baby Girl + You Also Get to See the Birth Process

Yay! Cardi B is Expecting Baby Number 2

Photo Credit: Ciara/Instagram

Priscilla Ojo Beaming In Her Graduation Photos Is The Sweetest Thing

Efe Irele, Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo were ‘Baddies’ on the Black Carpet for Chinneylove Eze’s “Devil In Agbada” Premiere

Voter’s Registration is Now Open: Here’s How to Check Your Status & Register to Vote

Tiwa Savage is a Proud Mama as Jamil Graduates Preschool

What You Should Know About Nnamdi Kanu’s Rearrest & Remand in DSS Custody

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Buhari’s Daughter Hanan bags Master’s Degree in Fine Art Photography

Tiwa Savage, Dremo, Peruzzi Pay Tribute to Obama DMW After His Sad Passing

Lionsgate Has Acquired the Action-Packed Nollywood Film “A Soldier’s Story II”

